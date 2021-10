Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.

NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES:

IndusInd Bank takes Rs 2800 crore at 8.11 percent via 10-year Tier II bonds

HDB Financial Services takes Rs 150 crore at 7.68 percent via perpetual bonds

Star Health & allied insurance takes Rs 70 crore at 8.75 percent via 7-year subordinated bonds

Spero Properties to raise Rs 95 crore via 10-year bonds

COMMERCIAL PAPERS:

Godrej Agrovet to raise funds via near two-month CP at 3.71 crore coupon

Network 18 Media and Investments to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.95 crore coupon

