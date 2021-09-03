  • Home>
  • Key bond market deals: Indiabulls Housing, Axis Bank, Tata Capital

By Abhishek Kothari | IST (Published)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.

Key highlights:
  • Indiabulls Housing to raise upto Rs 1000 crore via public issue of bonds, issue opens on September 6
  • NLC India to at 3.36 percent and Reliance Retail Venture at 3.37 percent
  • Axis Bank to raise dollar-denominated bonds at 4.1 percent
    • Non-Convertible Debentures:
    • Indiabulls Housing to raise upto Rs 1000 crore via bond issue of which Rs 200 crore of base size and Rs 800 crore of green shoe option
    • NABARD takes Rs 5000 crore via 3-year and 5-month bonds at 5.23 percent
      • LIC Housing Finance takes Rs 1500 crore at 6.17 percent, via 5-year bonds
    • Bajaj Housing Finance to raise at least Rs10 crore via 3-year and 3-month bonds
    • Tata Capital Financial Services to raise:
      • • Rs 200 crore via 18-month bonds at 4.82 percent
      • Rs 100 crore via 2-year and 4-month zero-coupon bonds at 5.1 percent IRR
    • Cholamandalam Investment to raise Rs 15 crore via perpetual bonds at 8.98 percent
    • Asirvad MFI to raise Rs 45 crore at 10 percent via near 30-month bonds issue
    • LendingKart Finance to raise Rs 30 crore via 2-year and 2-month bonds at 11.25 percent
    • Axis Bank sets 4.1 percent on dollar-denominated Tier-I perpetual bonds
    • Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail plans to raise Rs 400 crore via private placement of bonds
      • Commercial Papers:
      • Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.15 percent coupon
      • IOC to raise funds via over 1-month CP at 3.25 percent coupon
      • NLC India to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.36 percent coupon
      • Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.37 percent coupon
