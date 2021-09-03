Key bond market deals: Indiabulls Housing, Axis Bank, Tata Capital

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.

Key highlights:

Indiabulls Housing to raise upto Rs 1000 crore via public issue of bonds, issue opens on September 6

NLC India to at 3.36 percent and Reliance Retail Venture at 3.37 percent

Axis Bank to raise dollar-denominated bonds at 4.1 percent

Non-Convertible Debentures:

Indiabulls Housing to raise upto Rs 1000 crore via bond issue of which Rs 200 crore of base size and Rs 800 crore of green shoe option

NABARD takes Rs 5000 crore via 3-year and 5-month bonds at 5.23 percent

LIC Housing Finance takes Rs 1500 crore at 6.17 percent, via 5-year bonds

Bajaj Housing Finance to raise at least Rs10 crore via 3-year and 3-month bonds

Tata Capital Financial Services to raise:

• Rs 200 crore via 18-month bonds at 4.82 percent

• Rs 100 crore via 2-year and 4-month zero-coupon bonds at 5.1 percent IRR

Cholamandalam Investment to raise Rs 15 crore via perpetual bonds at 8.98 percent

Asirvad MFI to raise Rs 45 crore at 10 percent via near 30-month bonds issue

LendingKart Finance to raise Rs 30 crore via 2-year and 2-month bonds at 11.25 percent

Axis Bank sets 4.1 percent on dollar-denominated Tier-I perpetual bonds

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail plans to raise Rs 400 crore via private placement of bonds

Commercial Papers:

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.15 percent coupon

IOC to raise funds via over 1-month CP at 3.25 percent coupon

NLC India to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.36 percent coupon