Key bond market deals: Indiabulls Housing, Axis Bank, Tata Capital

Key highlights:Indiabulls Housing to raise upto Rs 1000 crore via public issue of bonds, issue opens on September 6NLC India to at 3.36 percent and Reliance Retail Venture at 3.37 percentAxis Bank to raise dollar-denominated bonds at 4.1 percent
Non-Convertible Debentures:Indiabulls Housing to raise upto Rs 1000 crore via bond issue of which Rs 200 crore of base size and Rs 800 crore of green shoe optionNABARD takes Rs 5000 crore via 3-year and 5-month bonds at 5.23 percent
LIC Housing Finance takes Rs 1500 crore at 6.17 percent, via 5-year bondsBajaj Housing Finance to raise at least Rs10 crore via 3-year and 3-month bondsTata Capital Financial Services to raise:
• Rs 200 crore via 18-month bonds at 4.82 percent
• Rs 100 crore via 2-year and 4-month zero-coupon bonds at 5.1 percent IRRCholamandalam Investment to raise Rs 15 crore via perpetual bonds at 8.98 percentAsirvad MFI to raise Rs 45 crore at 10 percent via near 30-month bonds issueLendingKart Finance to raise Rs 30 crore via 2-year and 2-month bonds at 11.25 percentAxis Bank sets 4.1 percent on dollar-denominated Tier-I perpetual bondsAditya Birla Fashion and Retail plans to raise Rs 400 crore via private placement of bonds
Commercial Papers:Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.15 percent couponIOC to raise funds via over 1-month CP at 3.25 percent couponNLC India to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.36 percent couponReliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.37 percent coupon
