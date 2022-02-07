Key bond market deals: IDFC First Bank, Shriram Transport Finance, IOC

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES:

IDFC First Bank sets 8.42 percent coupon on 10-year Tier II bonds, accepts bids worth Rs 1500 crore

India Grid Trust accepts bids worth Rs 400 crore on 3-year and 2-month bonds at 6.52 percent coupon

Virescent Renewable Energy Trust accepts bids worth Rs 150 crore on 7-year and 4-month bonds at 7.82 percent coupon

Virescent Renewable Energy Trust also accepts bids worth Rs 500 crore on 10-year bonds at 7.96 percent coupon

Arka Fincap to raise Rs 100 crore via 3-year bonds at 8.30 percent coupon, invites bids on Feb. 8

Lucina Land Development to raise Rs 360 crore via 4-year bonds at 12.25 percent coupon, invites bids on Feb. 9

Aragen Life Sciences to raise Rs 200 crore via 3-year bonds at 7.75 percent coupon, invites bids on Feb. 10

Shriram Transport Finance raises Rs 525 crore via 2-year bonds at 6.80 percent coupon

COMMERCIAL PAPERS:

IOC to raise funds via over 1-month CP at 3.86 percent coupon.

