Key bond market deals: IDFC First Bank, HDFC Securities, Tata Capital Housing Finance

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

KKR India Asset Finance to raise INR 500 crore via five-year bonds at 8.32 percent coupon, invites bids on February 2

IDFC First Bank to raise at least INR 1000 crore via 10-year tier II bonds, invites bids on February 4

Tata Capital Housing Finance raises INR 200 crore on two-year zero-coupon bonds at 5.85 percent IRR

Commercial Papers:

Chennai Petroleum Corp to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.68 percent coupon

NLC Tamil Nadu Power to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.10 percent coupon