Key bond market deals: ICICI Securities, Godrej Industries, CanFin Homes

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.
Non-Convertible Debentures:ESAF Small Finance Bank raises funds via 10-year and one-month tier II bonds at 11.25 percent semi-annual coupon (very high rate)Sree Jayajothi Cements raises:INR 1,050 crore via two-year bonds at 5.9650 percent couponINR 1,050 crore via three-year bonds at 6.30 percent couponINR 1,050 crore via four-year bonds at 6.51 percent couponINR 1,060 crore via five-year bonds at 6.79 percent couponEdelweiss Rural and Corporate Services raises INR 275 crore via two-year and one-month bonds at 9.77 percent couponFusion Micro Finance raises INR 30 crore via five-year and six-month subordinated bonds at 12.11 percent couponShapoorji Pallonji Infrastructure Capital Co raises INR 200 crore rupees via two-year bonds at 14.00 percent couponIndiabulls Housing Finance to raise at least Rs 100 crore via public issue of bonds
Commercial Papers:ICICI Securities to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.65 percent couponChennai Petroleum Corp to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.79 percent couponEXIM Bank to raise funds via near two-month CP at 3.75 percent couponGodrej & Boyce to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.03 percent couponGodrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.05 percent couponBajaj Housing Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.09 percent couponTata Motors Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.30 percent couponBirla Group Holdings to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.60 percent couponCanFin Homes to raise funds via 10-month CP at 4.99 percent couponCanFin Homes to also raise funds via one-year CP at 5.10 percent coupon
