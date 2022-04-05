Key bond market deals: ICICI Securities, Godrej Industries, CanFin Homes

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

ESAF Small Finance Bank raises funds via 10-year and one-month tier II bonds at 11.25 percent semi-annual coupon (very high rate)

Sree Jayajothi Cements raises:

INR 1,050 crore via two-year bonds at 5.9650 percent coupon

INR 1,050 crore via three-year bonds at 6.30 percent coupon

INR 1,050 crore via four-year bonds at 6.51 percent coupon

INR 1,060 crore via five-year bonds at 6.79 percent coupon

Edelweiss Rural and Corporate Services raises INR 275 crore via two-year and one-month bonds at 9.77 percent coupon

Fusion Micro Finance raises INR 30 crore via five-year and six-month subordinated bonds at 12.11 percent coupon

Shapoorji Pallonji Infrastructure Capital Co raises INR 200 crore rupees via two-year bonds at 14.00 percent coupon

Indiabulls Housing Finance to raise at least Rs 100 crore via public issue of bonds

Commercial Papers:

ICICI Securities to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.65 percent coupon

Chennai Petroleum Corp to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.79 percent coupon

EXIM Bank to raise funds via near two-month CP at 3.75 percent coupon

Godrej & Boyce to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.03 percent coupon

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.05 percent coupon

Bajaj Housing Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.09 percent coupon

Tata Motors Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.30 percent coupon

Birla Group Holdings to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.60 percent coupon

CanFin Homes to raise funds via 10-month CP at 4.99 percent coupon

CanFin Homes to also raise funds via one-year CP at 5.10 percent coupon