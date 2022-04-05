0

Key bond market deals: ICICI Securities, Godrej Industries, CanFin Homes

By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Updated)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • ESAF Small Finance Bank raises funds via 10-year and one-month tier II bonds at 11.25 percent semi-annual coupon (very high rate)
  • Sree Jayajothi Cements raises:
    • INR 1,050 crore via two-year bonds at 5.9650 percent coupon
    • INR 1,050 crore via three-year bonds at 6.30 percent coupon
    • INR 1,050 crore via four-year bonds at 6.51 percent coupon
    • INR 1,060 crore via five-year bonds at 6.79 percent coupon
    • Edelweiss Rural and Corporate Services raises INR 275 crore via two-year and one-month bonds at 9.77 percent coupon
    • Fusion Micro Finance raises INR 30 crore via five-year and six-month subordinated bonds at 12.11 percent coupon
    • Shapoorji Pallonji Infrastructure Capital Co raises INR 200 crore rupees via two-year bonds at 14.00 percent coupon
    • Indiabulls Housing Finance to raise at least Rs 100 crore via public issue of bonds
      • Commercial Papers:
      • ICICI Securities to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.65 percent coupon
      • Chennai Petroleum Corp to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.79 percent coupon
      • EXIM Bank to raise funds via near two-month CP at 3.75 percent coupon
      • Godrej & Boyce to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.03 percent coupon
      • Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.05 percent coupon
      • Bajaj Housing Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.09 percent coupon
      • Tata Motors Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.30 percent coupon
      • Birla Group Holdings to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.60 percent coupon
      • CanFin Homes to raise funds via 10-month CP at 4.99 percent coupon
      • CanFin Homes to also raise funds via one-year CP at 5.10 percent coupon
