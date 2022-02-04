Key bond market deals: ICICI Securities, GIC Housing Finance, CanFin Homes

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

NABARD sets 5.96 percent coupon on three-year bonds, accepts bids worth INR 5000 crore

India Grid Trust plans to raise INR 400 crore via three-year and two-month bonds at 6.52 percent coupon, invites bids on February 4

Virescent Renewable Energy Trust to raise INR 150 crore via seven-year and four-month bonds at 7.82 percent coupon, invites bids February 4

Virescent Renewable Energy Trust to raise INR 500 crore via 10-year bonds at 7.96 percent coupon, invites bids on February 4

Prayatna Developers raises aggregate INR 206 crore via multiple tenor bonds

Parampujya Solar Energy raises aggregate INR 300 crore via multiple tenor bonds

Poonawalla Fincorp receives board approval to raise up to INR 4000 crore via bonds

Indian Overseas Bank likely to raise funds via 10-year Tier II bonds soon

Commercial Papers:

L&T Finance to raise funds via intra-month CP at 4.00 percent coupon

IOC to raise funds via over one-month CP at 3.76 percent coupon

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.24 percent coupon

Bajaj Housing Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.26 percent coupon

ICICI Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.60 percent coupon

GIC Housing Finance to raise funds via over three-month CP at 4.90 percent coupon