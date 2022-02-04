Key bond market deals: ICICI Securities, GIC Housing Finance, CanFin Homes

Non-Convertible Debentures:NABARD sets 5.96 percent coupon on three-year bonds, accepts bids worth INR 5000 croreIndia Grid Trust plans to raise INR 400 crore via three-year and two-month bonds at 6.52 percent coupon, invites bids on February 4Virescent Renewable Energy Trust to raise INR 150 crore via seven-year and four-month bonds at 7.82 percent coupon, invites bids February 4Virescent Renewable Energy Trust to raise INR 500 crore via 10-year bonds at 7.96 percent coupon, invites bids on February 4Prayatna Developers raises aggregate INR 206 crore via multiple tenor bondsParampujya Solar Energy raises aggregate INR 300 crore via multiple tenor bondsPoonawalla Fincorp receives board approval to raise up to INR 4000 crore via bondsIndian Overseas Bank likely to raise funds via 10-year Tier II bonds soon
Commercial Papers:L&T Finance to raise funds via intra-month CP at 4.00 percent couponIOC to raise funds via over one-month CP at 3.76 percent couponGodrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.24 percent couponBajaj Housing Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.26 percent couponICICI Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.60 percent couponGIC Housing Finance to raise funds via over three-month CP at 4.90 percent couponCanFin Homes to raise funds via over eight-month CP at 5.20 percent coupon
