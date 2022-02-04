Key bond market deals: ICICI Securities, GIC Housing Finance, CanFin Homes

By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Updated)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • NABARD sets 5.96 percent coupon on three-year bonds, accepts bids worth INR 5000 crore
  • India Grid Trust plans to raise INR 400 crore via three-year and two-month bonds at 6.52 percent coupon, invites bids on February 4
  • Virescent Renewable Energy Trust to raise INR 150 crore via seven-year and four-month bonds at 7.82 percent coupon, invites bids February 4
  • Virescent Renewable Energy Trust to raise INR 500 crore via 10-year bonds at 7.96 percent coupon, invites bids on February 4
  • Prayatna Developers raises aggregate INR 206 crore via multiple tenor bonds
  • Parampujya Solar Energy raises aggregate INR 300 crore via multiple tenor bonds
  • Poonawalla Fincorp receives board approval to raise up to INR 4000 crore via bonds
  • Indian Overseas Bank likely to raise funds via 10-year Tier II bonds soon
    • Commercial Papers:
    • L&T Finance to raise funds via intra-month CP at 4.00 percent coupon
    • IOC to raise funds via over one-month CP at 3.76 percent coupon
    • Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.24 percent coupon
    • Bajaj Housing Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.26 percent coupon
    • ICICI Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.60 percent coupon
    • GIC Housing Finance to raise funds via over three-month CP at 4.90 percent coupon
    • CanFin Homes to raise funds via over eight-month CP at 5.20 percent coupon
