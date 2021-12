Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

Sundaram Home Finance accepts bids worth INR 150 crore on two-year bonds at 5.75 percent coupon

SBI Cards & Payment Services to raise INR 650 crore via three-year bonds at 5.82 percent coupon, invites bids on December 22

HDB Financial Services to raise at least INR 100 crore via three-year and six-month bonds at 6.00 percent coupon, invites bids on December 22

L&T Finance to raise at least INR 250 crore via three-year and one-month bonds, invites bids on December 22

ICICI Home Finance to raise INR 150 crore via three-year and six-month bonds at 6.12 percent coupon, invites bids on December 22

ICICI Home Finance to raise INR 200 crore via five-year bonds at 6.55 percent coupon, invites bids on December 22

Fullerton India Home Fin to raise at least INR 50 crore via reissue of T-Bill yield linked December 2024 bonds, invites bids on December 22

Annapurna Finance to raise INR 30 crorevia six-year bonds at 11.50 percent coupon, payable semi-annually; invites bids on December 22

Badve Engineering to raise INR 50 crore via three-year bonds at 9.50 percent coupon, payable semi-annually; invites bids on December 23

Shriram City Union Finance raises INR 600 crore via 10-year bonds at 9.05 percent coupon

Commercial Papers:

Chennai Petroleum Corp to raise funds via two-month CP at 3.74 percent coupon

Chennai Petroleum Corp to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.80 percent coupon

HDFC to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.95 percent coupon

Axis Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.35 percent coupon