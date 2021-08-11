Key bond market deals: ICICI Home Finance, Ceat, Shriram City Union

Here’s a look at the key bond markets deals on Wednesday.

Non-convertible debentures:

ICICI Home Finance to raise Rs 175 crore at 5.1 percent via 2-year bonds

Shriram City Union Fin to raise Rs 50 crore at 7.95 percent, 3-year bonds

Fullerton India Credit to raise Rs 100 crore at 7.6 percent via 10-year subordinated bonds

Fullerton India Home Finance to raise Rs 25 crore at 7.7 percent via 10-year subordinated bonds

One International Center to raise Rs 473 crore via 5-year bonds

Commercial papers:

CEAT to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.61 percent coupon

ICICI Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.83 percent coupon