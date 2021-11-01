0

Key bond market deals: ICICI Home Finance, Bajaj Housing Finance, Godrej Industries

By Abhishek Kothari | IST (Updated)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday
NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES:
  • ICICI Home Finance to raise:
    • a. Rs10cr via reissue of 6.27 percent Sept’26 bonds
    b. Rs25cr via reissue of 7.25 percent Aug’31 bonds
    • Hinduja Leyland Finance to raise Rs50cr via reissue of 7.8 percent Dec’23 bonds
    • Spero Properties takes Rs95cr at 10.75 percent IRR via 10 year bonds
    • Kotak Mah Prime tajes Rs765cr at 5.74 percent via 3 year bonds
    • Bajaj Housing Fin takes Rs2221cr at 7.25 percent coupon via 10 year bonds
    • Aadhar Housing Fin takes Rs120cr at 6.9 percent coupon via 3 year bonds
    • SBI Cards & Payment Services approves raising of upto Rs2000cr via bonds
    • HDFC Ergo General Insurance likely to raise funds via 10 year subordinated bonds this week
      • COMMERCIAL PAPERS:
      • Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.88 percent coupon
