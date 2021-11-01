Key bond market deals: ICICI Home Finance, Bajaj Housing Finance, Godrej Industries

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on MondayNON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES: \tICICI Home Finance to raise:a. Rs10cr via reissue of 6.27 percent Sept’26 bondsb. Rs25cr via reissue of 7.25 percent Aug’31 bonds \tHinduja Leyland Finance to raise Rs50cr via reissue of 7.8 percent Dec’23 bonds \tSpero Properties takes Rs95cr at 10.75 percent IRR via 10 year bonds \tKotak Mah Prime tajes Rs765cr at 5.74 percent via 3 year bonds \tBajaj Housing Fin takes Rs2221cr at 7.25 percent coupon via 10 year bonds \tAadhar Housing Fin takes Rs120cr at 6.9 percent coupon via 3 year bonds \tSBI Cards & Payment Services approves raising of upto Rs2000cr via bonds \tHDFC Ergo General Insurance likely to raise funds via 10 year subordinated bonds this weekCOMMERCIAL PAPERS: \tGodrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.88 percent couponCatch all the stock market live updates here.