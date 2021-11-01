Key bond market deals: ICICI Home Finance, Bajaj Housing Finance, Godrej Industries

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday

NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES:

ICICI Home Finance to raise:

a. Rs10cr via reissue of 6.27 percent Sept’26 bonds

b. Rs25cr via reissue of 7.25 percent Aug’31 bonds

Hinduja Leyland Finance to raise Rs50cr via reissue of 7.8 percent Dec’23 bonds

Spero Properties takes Rs95cr at 10.75 percent IRR via 10 year bonds

Kotak Mah Prime tajes Rs765cr at 5.74 percent via 3 year bonds

Bajaj Housing Fin takes Rs2221cr at 7.25 percent coupon via 10 year bonds

Aadhar Housing Fin takes Rs120cr at 6.9 percent coupon via 3 year bonds

SBI Cards & Payment Services approves raising of upto Rs2000cr via bonds

HDFC Ergo General Insurance likely to raise funds via 10 year subordinated bonds this week

COMMERCIAL PAPERS: