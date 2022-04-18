Key bond market deals: ICICI Bank, BPCL, SIDBI

By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Updated)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • Shriram Transport Finance accepts bids worth INR 700 crore on two-year bonds at 91-day T-bill yield linked coupon
  • ICICI Bank to consider raising funds via bonds on April 23
  • Hero Wind Energy is likely to issue short-term bonds soonCommercial Papers:
    • BPCL to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.85 percent coupon
    • Ultratech Cement to raise funds via near two-month CP at 3.88 percent coupon
    • ICICI Securities to raise funds via near three-month CP at 4.39 percent coupon
    • SIDBI to raise funds via near two-month CP at 3.85 percent coupon
    • Reliance Jio Infocomm to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.17 percent coupon
