Key bond market deals: ICICI Bank, BPCL, SIDBI

Non-Convertible Debentures:Shriram Transport Finance accepts bids worth INR 700 crore on two-year bonds at 91-day T-bill yield linked couponICICI Bank to consider raising funds via bonds on April 23Hero Wind Energy is likely to issue short-term bonds soonCommercial Papers:BPCL to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.85 percent couponUltratech Cement to raise funds via near two-month CP at 3.88 percent couponICICI Securities to raise funds via near three-month CP at 4.39 percent couponSIDBI to raise funds via near two-month CP at 3.85 percent couponReliance Jio Infocomm to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.17 percent coupon
