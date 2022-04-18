Key bond market deals: ICICI Bank, BPCL, SIDBI

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.Non-Convertible Debentures: \tShriram Transport Finance accepts bids worth INR 700 crore on two-year bonds at 91-day T-bill yield linked coupon \tICICI Bank to consider raising funds via bonds on April 23 \tHero Wind Energy is likely to issue short-term bonds soonCommercial Papers: \tBPCL to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.85 percent coupon \tUltratech Cement to raise funds via near two-month CP at 3.88 percent coupon \tICICI Securities to raise funds via near three-month CP at 4.39 percent coupon \tSIDBI to raise funds via near two-month CP at 3.85 percent coupon \tReliance Jio Infocomm to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.17 percent couponCatch all stock market updates here