Key bond market deals: HUDCO, IOC, Hero Fincorp

Non-Convertible Debentures:HUDCO to raise at least INR 300 crore via three-year and 10-day bonds, invites bids on February 18IOC sets 6.14 percent coupon on five-year bonds, accepts bids worth INR 1500 croreNIIF Infra Finance accepts bids worth INR 300 crore on two-year bonds at 5.96 percent couponBajaj Finance to raise at least INR 10 crore via two-year bonds, invites bids on February 17Bajaj Finance to raise at least INR 10 crore via four-year zero-coupon bonds, invites bids on February 17Bajaj Finance to raise at least INR 10 crore via reissue of 7.15 percent December 2031 bonds, invites bids on February 17Kotak Mahindra Prime to raise INR 300 crore via reissue of 6.00 percent March 2024 bonds, invites bids on February 17Kotak Mahindra Prime to raise INR 300 crore via reissue of 6.00 percent March 2024 bonds, invites bids on February 17DBL Borgaon Watambare Highways to raise Rs 334 crore selling 13-year and three-month bonds, invites bids on February 21Hero Fincorp to raise fuds via two-year bonds at 6.20 percent couponTata Capital Housing Finance raises INR 500 crore via 10-year bonds at 7.50 percent couponAshok Leyland likely to issue shorter tenor bonds soon
Commercial Papers:Tata Power Renewable to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.76 percent couponChennai Petroleum Corp to raise funds via March-end CP at 3.65 percent couponGodrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.05 percent couponHDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.29 percent couponTata Capital Financial Services to raise funds via seven-month CP at 4.72 percent couponHero Fincorp to raise funds via one-year CP at 5.24 percent coupon
