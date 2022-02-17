Key bond market deals: HUDCO, IOC, Hero Fincorp

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

HUDCO to raise at least INR 300 crore via three-year and 10-day bonds, invites bids on February 18

IOC sets 6.14 percent coupon on five-year bonds, accepts bids worth INR 1500 crore

NIIF Infra Finance accepts bids worth INR 300 crore on two-year bonds at 5.96 percent coupon

Bajaj Finance to raise at least INR 10 crore via two-year bonds, invites bids on February 17

Bajaj Finance to raise at least INR 10 crore via four-year zero-coupon bonds, invites bids on February 17

Bajaj Finance to raise at least INR 10 crore via reissue of 7.15 percent December 2031 bonds, invites bids on February 17

Kotak Mahindra Prime to raise INR 300 crore via reissue of 6.00 percent March 2024 bonds, invites bids on February 17

DBL Borgaon Watambare Highways to raise Rs 334 crore selling 13-year and three-month bonds, invites bids on February 21

Hero Fincorp to raise fuds via two-year bonds at 6.20 percent coupon

Tata Capital Housing Finance raises INR 500 crore via 10-year bonds at 7.50 percent coupon

Ashok Leyland likely to issue shorter tenor bonds soon

Commercial Papers:

Tata Power Renewable to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.76 percent coupon

Chennai Petroleum Corp to raise funds via March-end CP at 3.65 percent coupon

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.05 percent coupon

HDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.29 percent coupon

Tata Capital Financial Services to raise funds via seven-month CP at 4.72 percent coupon

Hero Fincorp to raise funds via one-year CP at 5.24 percent coupon

