Key bond market deals: HUDCO, IOC, Hero Fincorp

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • HUDCO to raise at least INR 300 crore via three-year and 10-day bonds, invites bids on February 18
  • IOC sets 6.14 percent coupon on five-year bonds, accepts bids worth INR 1500 crore
  • NIIF Infra Finance accepts bids worth INR 300 crore on two-year bonds at 5.96 percent coupon
  • Bajaj Finance to raise at least INR 10 crore via two-year bonds, invites bids on February 17
  • Bajaj Finance to raise at least INR 10 crore via four-year zero-coupon bonds, invites bids on February 17
  • Bajaj Finance to raise at least INR 10 crore via reissue of 7.15 percent December 2031 bonds, invites bids on February 17
  • Kotak Mahindra Prime to raise INR 300 crore via reissue of 6.00 percent March 2024 bonds, invites bids on February 17
  • DBL Borgaon Watambare Highways to raise Rs 334 crore selling 13-year and three-month bonds, invites bids on February 21
  • Hero Fincorp to raise fuds via two-year bonds at 6.20 percent coupon
  • Tata Capital Housing Finance raises INR 500 crore via 10-year bonds at 7.50 percent coupon
  • Ashok Leyland likely to issue shorter tenor bonds soon
    • Commercial Papers:
    • Tata Power Renewable to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.76 percent coupon
    • Chennai Petroleum Corp to raise funds via March-end CP at 3.65 percent coupon
    • Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.05 percent coupon
    • HDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.29 percent coupon
    • Tata Capital Financial Services to raise funds via seven-month CP at 4.72 percent coupon
    • Hero Fincorp to raise funds via one-year CP at 5.24 percent coupon
