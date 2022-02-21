Key bond market deals: HUDCO, Bajaj Finance, L&T Finance

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES

HUDCO sets 5.59 percent coupon on three-year and 10-day bonds, accepts bids worth Rs 1000 crore

Bajaj Housing Finance accepts bids worth Rs 2000 crore on two-year bonds at 5.85 percent coupon

Cholamandalam Investment accepts bids worth Rs 100 crore on two-year bonds at 6.25 percent coupon

Shriram Transport Finance accepts bids worth Rs 200 crore on two-year bonds at 7.00 percent coupon

NIIF Infra Finance to raise at least Rs 150 crore via five-year bonds, invites bids on February 21

M&M Financial Services to raise at least Rs 100 crore via two-year bonds, invites bids on February 21

Bajaj Housing Finance to raise at least Rs 10 crore via two-year bonds, invites bids on February 21

Tata Capital to raise at least Rs 50 crore via three-year and one-month bonds, invites bids on February 21

Century Textiles to raise Rs 250 crore via three-year bonds at 6.32 percent coupon, invites bids on February 21

Shriram City Union Finance to raise at least Rs 100 crore via 15-month bonds at 7.50 percent coupon, invites bids on February 21

Shriram City Union Finance to raise at least Rs 50 crore via 10-year bonds at 9.00 percent coupon, invites bids on February 21

Citicorp Finance (India) accepts bids Worth Rs 500 crore on over two-year bonds at 5.47 percent coupon

Jindal Stainless to raise Rs 375 crore via three-year and three-month bonds at 7.73 percent coupon, invites bids on February 23

Muthoot Finance to raise funds via two-year bonds at 6.17 percent coupon

Cholamandalam Investment to raise funds via 10-year subordinated bonds at 8.10 percent coupon

CanFin Homes in talks to raise funds via shorter tenor bonds

Bajaj Finance raises Rs 4,515 crore via two-year bonds at 5.75 percent coupon

Bajaj Finance raises Rs 406 crore via zero-coupon bonds at 6.42 percent internal rate of return

Bajaj Finance raises Rs 20 crore via reissue of 7.15 percent December 2031 bonds at 7.32 percent yield

COMMERCIAL PAPERS:

L&T Finance to raise funds via one-year CP at 5.15 percent coupon

