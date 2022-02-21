0

Key bond market deals: HUDCO, Bajaj Finance, L&T Finance

By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Updated)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES
  • HUDCO sets 5.59 percent coupon on three-year and 10-day bonds, accepts bids worth Rs 1000 crore
  • Bajaj Housing Finance accepts bids worth Rs 2000 crore on two-year bonds at 5.85 percent coupon
  • Cholamandalam Investment accepts bids worth Rs 100 crore on two-year bonds at 6.25 percent coupon
  • Shriram Transport Finance accepts bids worth Rs 200 crore on two-year bonds at 7.00 percent coupon
  • NIIF Infra Finance to raise at least Rs 150 crore via five-year bonds, invites bids on February 21
  • M&M Financial Services to raise at least Rs 100 crore via two-year bonds, invites bids on February 21
  • Bajaj Housing Finance to raise at least Rs 10 crore via two-year bonds, invites bids on February 21
  • Tata Capital to raise at least Rs 50 crore via three-year and one-month bonds, invites bids on February 21
  • Century Textiles to raise Rs 250 crore via three-year bonds at 6.32 percent coupon, invites bids on February 21
  • Shriram City Union Finance to raise at least Rs 100 crore via 15-month bonds at 7.50 percent coupon, invites bids on February 21
  • Shriram City Union Finance to raise at least Rs 50 crore via 10-year bonds at 9.00 percent coupon, invites bids on February 21
  • Citicorp Finance (India) accepts bids Worth Rs 500 crore on over two-year bonds at 5.47 percent coupon
  • Jindal Stainless to raise Rs 375 crore via three-year and three-month bonds at 7.73 percent coupon, invites bids on February 23
  • Muthoot Finance to raise funds via two-year bonds at 6.17 percent coupon
  • Cholamandalam Investment to raise funds via 10-year subordinated bonds at 8.10 percent coupon
  • CanFin Homes in talks to raise funds via shorter tenor bonds
  • Bajaj Finance raises Rs 4,515 crore via two-year bonds at 5.75 percent coupon
  • Bajaj Finance raises Rs 406 crore via zero-coupon bonds at 6.42 percent internal rate of return
  • Bajaj Finance raises Rs 20 crore via reissue of 7.15 percent December 2031 bonds at 7.32 percent yield
    • COMMERCIAL PAPERS:
    • L&T Finance to raise funds via one-year CP at 5.15 percent coupon
      First Published:  IST
