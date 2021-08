Key bond market deals: HPCL, Tata Motors, Aditya Birla Finance

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Key highlights:

HPCL to raise funds at 3.38 percent

Tata Motors Finance to raise funds at 5 percent

Ultratech Cement to raise funds at 3.99 percent

One week papers trading at 4.5-5.25 percent range

Non-Convertible Debentures:

NABARD takes Rs 419 crore at 6.79 percent, semi-annual coupon, 10-year government-services bonds

Cholamandalam Investment takes Rs 400 crore at 91-day T-bill linked coupon, 3-year bonds

Aditya Birla Finance to raise Rs 25 crore via 3-year bonds

HDB Financial Services takes Rs 750 crore via 3-year bonds at 91-day T-bill yield linked coupon

RBL Bank gets board approval to raise upto Rs 3,000 crore via bonds

Commercial Papers:

ICICI Securities to raise funds via one-week CP at 4.50 percent coupon

Tata Capital Financial Services to raise funds via one-week CP at 4.50 percent coupon

Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via one-week CP at 5.00 percent coupon

Bajaj Finance to raise funds via one-week CP at 5.25 percent coupon

HPCL to raise funds via September-end CP at 3.38 percent coupon

Godrej Agrovet to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.53 percent coupon

Tata Motors Finance to raise funds via one-year CP at 5.00 percent coupon