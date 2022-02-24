Key bond market deals: HPCL, HDFC, Tata Power

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

HPCL to raise at least INR 500 crore via five-year bonds, invites bids on February 25

NABARD sets 5.63 percent coupon on three-year and two-day bonds, accepts bids worth INR 5000 crore

Jindal Stainless accepts bids worth INR 375 crore on three-year and three-month bonds at 7.73 percent coupon

JM Financial Products accepts bids worth INR 35 crore on reissue of 8.50 percent July 2031 bonds at 8.40 percent yield

Aadhar Housing Finance accepts bids worth INR 100 crore on four-year bonds at 7.05 percent coupon

HDFC to raise at least INR 2000 crore via three-year bonds at 5.90 percent coupon, invites bids on February 24

Axis Finance to raise at least INR 100 crore via three-year bonds at 6.30 percent coupon, invites bids on February 24

Shriram Transport Finance to raise INR 900 crore via 10-year bonds, invites bids on February 24

Tata Motors Finance Solutions to raise at least INR 25 crore via three-year bonds at 7.48 percent coupon, invites bids on February 24

Tata Motors Finance Solutions to raise at least INR 25 crore via three-year zero-coupon bonds at 7.48 percent IRR, invites bids on February 24

TMF Holdings to raise at least INR 100 crore via three-year bonds at 7.70 percent coupon, invites bids on February 24

Avaada Solarise Energy to raise INR 499 crore via three-year bonds at 6.75 percent coupon, invites bids on February 28

HDB Financial Services raises INR 120 crore via over two-year zero-coupon bonds at 5.75 percent IRR

Jana Small Finance Bank plans to raise INR 150 crore via Tier II bonds

Torrent Power likely to raise funds via short term bonds soon

Ugro Capital plans to raise funds via public issue of bonds

Commercial Papers:

NABARD to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.93 percent coupon

Reliance Jio Infocomm to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.99 percent coupon

Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.02 percent coupon

Tata Power to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.06 percent coupon

Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.27 percent coupon

Network 18 Media to raise funds via two-month CP at 4.05 percent coupon

Catch all stock market updates here

Disclosure: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.