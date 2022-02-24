Key bond market deals: HPCL, HDFC, Tata Power

By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Updated)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • HPCL to raise at least INR 500 crore via five-year bonds, invites bids on February 25
  • NABARD sets 5.63 percent coupon on three-year and two-day bonds, accepts bids worth INR 5000 crore
  • Jindal Stainless accepts bids worth INR 375 crore on three-year and three-month bonds at 7.73 percent coupon
  • JM Financial Products accepts bids worth INR 35 crore on reissue of 8.50 percent July 2031 bonds at 8.40 percent yield
  • Aadhar Housing Finance accepts bids worth INR 100 crore on four-year bonds at 7.05 percent coupon
  • HDFC to raise at least INR 2000 crore via three-year bonds at 5.90 percent coupon, invites bids on February 24
  • Axis Finance to raise at least INR 100 crore via three-year bonds at 6.30 percent coupon, invites bids on February 24
  • Shriram Transport Finance to raise INR 900 crore via 10-year bonds, invites bids on February 24
  • Tata Motors Finance Solutions to raise at least INR 25 crore via three-year bonds at 7.48 percent coupon, invites bids on February 24
  • Tata Motors Finance Solutions to raise at least INR 25 crore via three-year zero-coupon bonds at 7.48 percent IRR, invites bids on February 24
  • TMF Holdings to raise at least INR 100 crore via three-year bonds at 7.70 percent coupon, invites bids on February 24
  • Avaada Solarise Energy to raise INR 499 crore via three-year bonds at 6.75 percent coupon, invites bids on February 28
  • HDB Financial Services raises INR 120 crore via over two-year zero-coupon bonds at 5.75 percent IRR
  • Jana Small Finance Bank plans to raise INR 150 crore via Tier II bonds
  • Torrent Power likely to raise funds via short term bonds soon
  • Ugro Capital plans to raise funds via public issue of bonds
    • Commercial Papers:
    • NABARD to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.93 percent coupon
    • Reliance Jio Infocomm to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.99 percent coupon
    • Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.02 percent coupon
    • Tata Power to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.06 percent coupon
    • Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.27 percent coupon
    • Network 18 Media to raise funds via two-month CP at 4.05 percent coupon
      Disclosure: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.
      First Published:  IST
