Key bond market deals: HPCL, HDFC, Tata Power

Non-Convertible Debentures:HPCL to raise at least INR 500 crore via five-year bonds, invites bids on February 25NABARD sets 5.63 percent coupon on three-year and two-day bonds, accepts bids worth INR 5000 croreJindal Stainless accepts bids worth INR 375 crore on three-year and three-month bonds at 7.73 percent couponJM Financial Products accepts bids worth INR 35 crore on reissue of 8.50 percent July 2031 bonds at 8.40 percent yieldAadhar Housing Finance accepts bids worth INR 100 crore on four-year bonds at 7.05 percent couponHDFC to raise at least INR 2000 crore via three-year bonds at 5.90 percent coupon, invites bids on February 24Axis Finance to raise at least INR 100 crore via three-year bonds at 6.30 percent coupon, invites bids on February 24Shriram Transport Finance to raise INR 900 crore via 10-year bonds, invites bids on February 24Tata Motors Finance Solutions to raise at least INR 25 crore via three-year bonds at 7.48 percent coupon, invites bids on February 24Tata Motors Finance Solutions to raise at least INR 25 crore via three-year zero-coupon bonds at 7.48 percent IRR, invites bids on February 24TMF Holdings to raise at least INR 100 crore via three-year bonds at 7.70 percent coupon, invites bids on February 24Avaada Solarise Energy to raise INR 499 crore via three-year bonds at 6.75 percent coupon, invites bids on February 28HDB Financial Services raises INR 120 crore via over two-year zero-coupon bonds at 5.75 percent IRRJana Small Finance Bank plans to raise INR 150 crore via Tier II bondsTorrent Power likely to raise funds via short term bonds soonUgro Capital plans to raise funds via public issue of bonds
Commercial Papers:NABARD to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.93 percent couponReliance Jio Infocomm to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.99 percent couponReliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.02 percent couponTata Power to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.06 percent couponAditya Birla Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.27 percent couponNetwork 18 Media to raise funds via two-month CP at 4.05 percent coupon
Disclosure: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.
