Key bond market deals: HPCL, HDFC, Bajaj Finance

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

KNR Tirumala Infra accepts bids worth INR 521 crore on 13-year and three-month bonds at 6.02 percent semi-annual coupon

Sakthi Finance plans to raise at least INR 50 crore via public issue of bonds that opened for subscription on April 11

Commercial Papers:

L&T Finance to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.91 percent coupon

HPCL to raise funds via May-end CP at 3.88 percent coupon

Chennai Petroleum Corp to raise funds via three-week CP at 3.80 percent coupon

Bajaj Finance to raise funds via May-end CP at 3.95 percent coupon

ICICI Home Finance to raise funds via near three-month CP at 4.15 percent coupon

HDFC Securities to raise funds via near three-month CP at 4.37 percent coupon

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.20 percent coupon

Aditya Birla Housing Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.21 percent coupon

Ultratech Cement to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.12 percent coupon

HDFC to raise funds via five-month CP at 4.65 percent coupon

Cholamandalam Investment to raise funds via five-month CP at 4.84 percent coupon

Cholamandalam Investment to raise funds via near one-year CP at 5.50 percent coupon

