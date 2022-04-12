Key bond market deals: HPCL, HDFC, Bajaj Finance

Non-Convertible Debentures:KNR Tirumala Infra accepts bids worth INR 521 crore on 13-year and three-month bonds at 6.02 percent semi-annual couponSakthi Finance plans to raise at least INR 50 crore via public issue of bonds that opened for subscription on April 11
Commercial Papers:L&T Finance to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.91 percent couponHPCL to raise funds via May-end CP at 3.88 percent couponChennai Petroleum Corp to raise funds via three-week CP at 3.80 percent couponBajaj Finance to raise funds via May-end CP at 3.95 percent couponICICI Home Finance to raise funds via near three-month CP at 4.15 percent couponHDFC Securities to raise funds via near three-month CP at 4.37 percent couponGodrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.20 percent couponAditya Birla Housing Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.21 percent couponUltratech Cement to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.12 percent couponHDFC to raise funds via five-month CP at 4.65 percent couponCholamandalam Investment to raise funds via five-month CP at 4.84 percent couponCholamandalam Investment to raise funds via near one-year CP at 5.50 percent coupon
