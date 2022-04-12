0

Key bond market deals: HPCL, HDFC, Bajaj Finance

By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Updated)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • KNR Tirumala Infra accepts bids worth INR 521 crore on 13-year and three-month bonds at 6.02 percent semi-annual coupon
  • Sakthi Finance plans to raise at least INR 50 crore via public issue of bonds that opened for subscription on April 11
    • Commercial Papers:
    • L&T Finance to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.91 percent coupon
    • HPCL to raise funds via May-end CP at 3.88 percent coupon
    • Chennai Petroleum Corp to raise funds via three-week CP at 3.80 percent coupon
    • Bajaj Finance to raise funds via May-end CP at 3.95 percent coupon
    • ICICI Home Finance to raise funds via near three-month CP at 4.15 percent coupon
    • HDFC Securities to raise funds via near three-month CP at 4.37 percent coupon
    • Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.20 percent coupon
    • Aditya Birla Housing Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.21 percent coupon
    • Ultratech Cement to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.12 percent coupon
    • HDFC to raise funds via five-month CP at 4.65 percent coupon
    • Cholamandalam Investment to raise funds via five-month CP at 4.84 percent coupon
    • Cholamandalam Investment to raise funds via near one-year CP at 5.50 percent coupon
      First Published:  IST
