Key bond market deals: HPCL, HDFC, Bajaj Finance

Here's a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.Non-Convertible Debentures: \tKNR Tirumala Infra accepts bids worth INR 521 crore on 13-year and three-month bonds at 6.02 percent semi-annual coupon \tSakthi Finance plans to raise at least INR 50 crore via public issue of bonds that opened for subscription on April 11Commercial Papers: \tL&T Finance to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.91 percent coupon \tHPCL to raise funds via May-end CP at 3.88 percent coupon \tChennai Petroleum Corp to raise funds via three-week CP at 3.80 percent coupon \tBajaj Finance to raise funds via May-end CP at 3.95 percent coupon \tICICI Home Finance to raise funds via near three-month CP at 4.15 percent coupon \tHDFC Securities to raise funds via near three-month CP at 4.37 percent coupon \tGodrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.20 percent coupon \tAditya Birla Housing Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.21 percent coupon \tUltratech Cement to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.12 percent coupon \tHDFC to raise funds via five-month CP at 4.65 percent coupon \tCholamandalam Investment to raise funds via five-month CP at 4.84 percent coupon \tCholamandalam Investment to raise funds via near one-year CP at 5.50 percent coupon