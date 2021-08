Key bond market deals: HDFC, UltraTech Cement, Aditya Birla Fashion

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Key highlights

Non-convertible Debentures

THDC India to raise Rs 400 crore via 10-year bonds

Wisemore Advisory to raise money, each at 11.48 percent coupon rate:

a. Rs 78 crore via 15 months bond

b. Rs 70 crore via 27 months bond

c. Rs 58 crore via 39 months bond

HDFC Bank approved fund raising via dollar-denominated bonds

Commercial Papers

Tata Projects to raise funds via nine-month CP at 4.49 percent coupon

Aditya Birla Fashion to raise funds via September-end CP at 3.39 percent coupon

NABARD to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.39 percent coupon

Ultratech Cement to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.42 percent coupon

Reliance Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.44 percent coupon

Tata Capital Housing Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.45 percent coupon

Bajaj Housing Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.45 percent coupon