0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • market>
  • bonds>

  • Key bond market deals: HDFC, Shriram Transport Finance, Bajaj Finance

Key bond market deals: HDFC, Shriram Transport Finance, Bajaj Finance

Profile image
By Abhishek Kothari  | IST (Updated)
Mini

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.

Key bond market deals: HDFC, Shriram Transport Finance, Bajaj Finance
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.
Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • NABARD takes Rs 4120 crore at 5.7 percent via 3-year and 9-month bonds
  • Tata Projects takes Rs 350 crore at 7.5 percent via 6-year and 6-month bonds
  • HDFC Ltd to raise Rs 3000 crore via 10-year bonds at 7.1 percent coupon
  • Bajaj Housing Finance to raise Rs 10 crore via re-issue of 5.69 percent December 2024 bonds
  • Shriram Transport Finance to raise Rs 2100 crore via 10-year bonds
  • CANFIN Homes takes Rs 275 crore at 6.1 percent coupon via 3-year and 3-month bonds
    • Commercial papers:
    • Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via one-week CP at 4.50 percent coupon
    • Bajaj Finance to raise funds via one-week CP at 4.50 percent coupon
    • Tata Capital Financial Services to raise funds via 10-day CP at 4.30 percent coupon
    • IOC to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.43 percent coupon
    • BPCL to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.63 percent coupon
    • Tata Cleantech Capital to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.99 percent coupon
    • Kotak Mahindra Prime to raise funds via five-month CP at 4.38 percent coupon
    • Cholamandalam Investment to raise funds via 10-month CP at 5.00 percent coupon
    • LIC Housing Finance to raise funds via one-year CP at 4.58 percent coupon
      • Catch all market updates here.
      First Published:  IST
      Tags
      next story