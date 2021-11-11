Indian
Key bond market deals: HDFC, Shriram Transport Finance, Bajaj Finance
By
Abhishek Kothari
|
Nov 11, 2021, 10:45 AM
IST (Updated)
Mini
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.
Here’s a look at the key
bond market
deals on Thursday.
Non-Convertible Debentures:
NABARD takes Rs 4120 crore at 5.7 percent via 3-year and 9-month bonds
Tata Projects takes Rs 350 crore at 7.5 percent via 6-year and 6-month bonds
HDFC Ltd to raise Rs 3000 crore via 10-year bonds at 7.1 percent coupon
Bajaj Housing Finance to raise Rs 10 crore via re-issue of 5.69 percent December 2024 bonds
Shriram Transport Finance to raise Rs 2100 crore via 10-year bonds
CANFIN Homes takes Rs 275 crore at 6.1 percent coupon via 3-year and 3-month bonds
Commercial papers:
Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via one-week CP at 4.50 percent coupon
Bajaj Finance to raise funds via one-week CP at 4.50 percent coupon
Tata Capital Financial Services to raise funds via 10-day CP at 4.30 percent coupon
IOC to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.43 percent coupon
BPCL to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.63 percent coupon
Tata Cleantech Capital to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.99 percent coupon
Kotak Mahindra Prime to raise funds via five-month CP at 4.38 percent coupon
Cholamandalam Investment to raise funds via 10-month CP at 5.00 percent coupon
LIC Housing Finance to raise funds via one-year CP at 4.58 percent coupon
First Published:
Nov 11, 2021, 10:45 AM
IST
