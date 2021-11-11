Key bond market deals: HDFC, Shriram Transport Finance, Bajaj Finance

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

NABARD takes Rs 4120 crore at 5.7 percent via 3-year and 9-month bonds

Tata Projects takes Rs 350 crore at 7.5 percent via 6-year and 6-month bonds

HDFC Ltd to raise Rs 3000 crore via 10-year bonds at 7.1 percent coupon

Bajaj Housing Finance to raise Rs 10 crore via re-issue of 5.69 percent December 2024 bonds

Shriram Transport Finance to raise Rs 2100 crore via 10-year bonds

CANFIN Homes takes Rs 275 crore at 6.1 percent coupon via 3-year and 3-month bonds

Commercial papers:

Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via one-week CP at 4.50 percent coupon

Bajaj Finance to raise funds via one-week CP at 4.50 percent coupon

Tata Capital Financial Services to raise funds via 10-day CP at 4.30 percent coupon

IOC to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.43 percent coupon

BPCL to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.63 percent coupon

Tata Cleantech Capital to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.99 percent coupon

Kotak Mahindra Prime to raise funds via five-month CP at 4.38 percent coupon

Cholamandalam Investment to raise funds via 10-month CP at 5.00 percent coupon

LIC Housing Finance to raise funds via one-year CP at 4.58 percent coupon

