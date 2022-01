Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES:

Mahindra Rural Housing Finance to raise at least Rs 10 crore, via 10-year bonds at 7.90 percent coupon, invites bids on Jan. 10

Ugro Capital to raise Rs 35 crore via six-year bonds at 11.30 percent coupon, invites bids on Jan. 10

Svatantra Micro Housing Finance raises Rs 20 crore via six-year subordinated bonds at 9.50 percent coupon, payable monthly

COMMERCIAL PAPERS:

Bharat Oman Refineries to raise funds via March-end CP at 3.65 percent coupon