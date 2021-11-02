Key bond market deals: HDFC Securities, Kotak Securities, HDFC Ergo

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.Non-convertible debentures: \tHDFC Ergo General Insurance to raise Rs 375 crore at 7.1 percent via 10-year subordinated bonds \tHinduja Leyland Finance takes Rs 50 crore via reissue of 7.8 percent December’23 bonds at 7.8 percent coupon \tApollo Tyres takes board approval for Rs 500 crore via private placement of bondsCommercial papers: \tNLC Tamil Nadu Power to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.99 percent coupon \tHDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.65 percent coupon \tKotak Securities to raise funds via four-month CP at 4.68 percent coupon \tHero Fincorp to raise funds via one-year CP at 4.95 percent couponCatch all market updates here.