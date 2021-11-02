Key bond market deals: HDFC Securities, Kotak Securities, HDFC Ergo

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Non-convertible debentures:

HDFC Ergo General Insurance to raise Rs 375 crore at 7.1 percent via 10-year subordinated bonds

Hinduja Leyland Finance takes Rs 50 crore via reissue of 7.8 percent December’23 bonds at 7.8 percent coupon

Apollo Tyres takes board approval for Rs 500 crore via private placement of bonds

Commercial papers:

NLC Tamil Nadu Power to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.99 percent coupon

HDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.65 percent coupon

Kotak Securities to raise funds via four-month CP at 4.68 percent coupon

Hero Fincorp to raise funds via one-year CP at 4.95 percent coupon

