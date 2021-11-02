0

  • Key bond market deals: HDFC Securities, Kotak Securities, HDFC Ergo

By Abhishek Kothari | IST (Published)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.
Non-convertible debentures:
  • HDFC Ergo General Insurance to raise Rs 375 crore at 7.1 percent via 10-year subordinated bonds
  • Hinduja Leyland Finance takes Rs 50 crore via reissue of 7.8 percent December’23 bonds at 7.8 percent coupon
  • Apollo Tyres takes board approval for Rs 500 crore via private placement of bonds
    • Commercial papers:
    • NLC Tamil Nadu Power to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.99 percent coupon
    • HDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.65 percent coupon
    • Kotak Securities to raise funds via four-month CP at 4.68 percent coupon
    • Hero Fincorp to raise funds via one-year CP at 4.95 percent coupon
