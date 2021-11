Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.

Non-convertible debentures:

HDFC Ltd takes Rs 3000 crore at 7.1 percent via 10-year bonds

SBI cards to raise Rs 500 crore at 5.75 percent via 3-year bonds

LIC Housing Finance to raise:

a. Rs 500 crore via re-issue of 4.96 percent September 2023 bonds at 5.19 percent

b. Rs 325 crore via re-issue of 6.68 percent June 2028 bonds at 6.87 percent

M&M Fin to raise funds via 10-year bonds at 7.45 percent coupon

Bajaj Finance takes Rs 380 crore via re-issue of 5.55 percent October 2024 bonds at 5.75 percent yield

Summit Digitel Infrastructure in talks to raise funds via nine-year bonds soon

Commercial papers:

IOC to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.39 percent coupon

HPCL to raise funds via December-end CP at 3.42 percent coupon

HPCL to raise funds via December-end CP at 3.45 percent coupon

ICICI Home Finance to raise funds via December-end CP at 3.57 percent coupon

Tata Power to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.74 percent coupon

Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.79 percent coupon

Aditya Birla Housing Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.80 percent coupon

GIC Housing Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.87 percent coupon

BHEL to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.90 percent coupon

Axis Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.17 percent coupon

Kotak Mahindra Investments to raise funds via five-month CP at 4.50 percent coupon

