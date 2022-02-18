Key bond market deals: HDFC, Muthoot Finance, Citicorp Finance

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

SIDBI sets 5.59 percent coupon on three-year bonds, accepts bids worth INR 2500 crore

Kotak Mahindra Prime accepts bids worth INR 300 crore via reissue of 6.00 percent March 2024 bonds at 5.70 percent yield

Kotak Mahindra Prime accepts bids worth INR 200 crore via reissue of zero-coupon January 2024 bonds at 5.70 percent yield

Shriram Transport Finance to raise at least INR 100 crore via two-year bonds at 7.00 percent coupon, invites bids on February 18

Shriram Transport Finance to raise at least INR 100 crore via three-year and one-month bonds at 7.40 percent coupon, invites bids on February 18

Bajaj Housing Finance to raise at least INR 10 crore via two-year bonds, invites bids on February 18

India Infradebt to raise at least INR 750 crore via five-year bonds, invites bids on February 21

Citicorp Finance (India) to raise at least INR 50 crore via over two-year bonds, invites bids on February 18

Cholamandalam Investment to raise INR 100 crore via two-year bonds at 6.25 percent coupon, invites bids on February 18

HDFC to raise funds via three-year bonds at 5.90 percent coupon

Muthoot Finance raises INR 500 crore via three-year and 10-day bonds at 6.87 percent coupon

CreditAccess Grameen raises $7.40 million via three-year masala bonds at 9.70 percent coupon

Commercial Papers:

ONGC Petro additions to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.05 percent coupon

Tata Power Renewable to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.08 percent coupon

Catch all stock market updates here