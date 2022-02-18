Key bond market deals: HDFC, Muthoot Finance, Citicorp Finance

Non-Convertible Debentures:SIDBI sets 5.59 percent coupon on three-year bonds, accepts bids worth INR 2500 croreKotak Mahindra Prime accepts bids worth INR 300 crore via reissue of 6.00 percent March 2024 bonds at 5.70 percent yieldKotak Mahindra Prime accepts bids worth INR 200 crore via reissue of zero-coupon January 2024 bonds at 5.70 percent yieldShriram Transport Finance to raise at least INR 100 crore via two-year bonds at 7.00 percent coupon, invites bids on February 18Shriram Transport Finance to raise at least INR 100 crore via three-year and one-month bonds at 7.40 percent coupon, invites bids on February 18Bajaj Housing Finance to raise at least INR 10 crore via two-year bonds, invites bids on February 18India Infradebt to raise at least INR 750 crore via five-year bonds, invites bids on February 21Citicorp Finance (India) to raise at least INR 50 crore via over two-year bonds, invites bids on February 18Cholamandalam Investment to raise INR 100 crore via two-year bonds at 6.25 percent coupon, invites bids on February 18HDFC to raise funds via three-year bonds at 5.90 percent couponMuthoot Finance raises INR 500 crore via three-year and 10-day bonds at 6.87 percent couponCreditAccess Grameen raises $7.40 million via three-year masala bonds at 9.70 percent coupon
Commercial Papers:ONGC Petro additions to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.05 percent couponTata Power Renewable to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.08 percent coupon
Catch all stock market updates here