Key bond market deals: HDFC, Muthoot Finance, Citicorp Finance

Here's a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.Non-Convertible Debentures: \tSIDBI sets 5.59 percent coupon on three-year bonds, accepts bids worth INR 2500 crore \tKotak Mahindra Prime accepts bids worth INR 300 crore via reissue of 6.00 percent March 2024 bonds at 5.70 percent yield \tKotak Mahindra Prime accepts bids worth INR 200 crore via reissue of zero-coupon January 2024 bonds at 5.70 percent yield \tShriram Transport Finance to raise at least INR 100 crore via two-year bonds at 7.00 percent coupon, invites bids on February 18 \tShriram Transport Finance to raise at least INR 100 crore via three-year and one-month bonds at 7.40 percent coupon, invites bids on February 18 \tBajaj Housing Finance to raise at least INR 10 crore via two-year bonds, invites bids on February 18 \tIndia Infradebt to raise at least INR 750 crore via five-year bonds, invites bids on February 21 \tCiticorp Finance (India) to raise at least INR 50 crore via over two-year bonds, invites bids on February 18 \tCholamandalam Investment to raise INR 100 crore via two-year bonds at 6.25 percent coupon, invites bids on February 18 \tHDFC to raise funds via three-year bonds at 5.90 percent coupon \tMuthoot Finance raises INR 500 crore via three-year and 10-day bonds at 6.87 percent coupon \tCreditAccess Grameen raises $7.40 million via three-year masala bonds at 9.70 percent couponCommercial Papers: \tONGC Petro additions to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.05 percent coupon \tTata Power Renewable to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.08 percent coupon