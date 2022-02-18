0

Key bond market deals: HDFC, Muthoot Finance, Citicorp Finance

By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Published)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • SIDBI sets 5.59 percent coupon on three-year bonds, accepts bids worth INR 2500 crore
  • Kotak Mahindra Prime accepts bids worth INR 300 crore via reissue of 6.00 percent March 2024 bonds at 5.70 percent yield
  • Kotak Mahindra Prime accepts bids worth INR 200 crore via reissue of zero-coupon January 2024 bonds at 5.70 percent yield
  • Shriram Transport Finance to raise at least INR 100 crore via two-year bonds at 7.00 percent coupon, invites bids on February 18
  • Shriram Transport Finance to raise at least INR 100 crore via three-year and one-month bonds at 7.40 percent coupon, invites bids on February 18
  • Bajaj Housing Finance to raise at least INR 10 crore via two-year bonds, invites bids on February 18
  • India Infradebt to raise at least INR 750 crore via five-year bonds, invites bids on February 21
  • Citicorp Finance (India) to raise at least INR 50 crore via over two-year bonds, invites bids on February 18
  • Cholamandalam Investment to raise INR 100 crore via two-year bonds at 6.25 percent coupon, invites bids on February 18
  • HDFC to raise funds via three-year bonds at 5.90 percent coupon
  • Muthoot Finance raises INR 500 crore via three-year and 10-day bonds at 6.87 percent coupon
  • CreditAccess Grameen raises $7.40 million via three-year masala bonds at 9.70 percent coupon
    • Commercial Papers:
    • ONGC Petro additions to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.05 percent coupon
    • Tata Power Renewable to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.08 percent coupon
