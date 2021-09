Key bond market deals: HDFC, L&T Finance, IRB Infrastructure

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

HDFC Ltd to raise Rs 3,000 crore via three-year bonds at a T-bill-linked coupon rate

L&T Finance to raise Rs 50 crore at 5.1 percent IRR via 7.7 percent June '23 bonds

IRB Infrastructure Developers to raise Rs 350 crore at a 9.55 percent coupon via six-year bonds

Lendingkart Finance to raise Rs 20 crore at a 11.25 percent coupon via two-year and two-month bonds

NABARD takes Rs 860 crore at 6.92 percent via 15-year bonds

Jamnagar Utilities & Power takes Rs 4,000 crore at 6.4 percent via five-year bonds

Sundaram Home Finance takes Rs 225 crore at T-bill-linked coupon via three-year bonds

Hinduja Leyland Finance takes Rs 50 crore at 7.8 percent via two-year and three-month bonds

Ugro Capital takes Rs 10 crore at 9.25 percent via 15-month bonds

Kotak Mahindra investment takes:

a. Rs 350 crore at 5.3 percent IRR via two-year and four-month zero-coupon bonds

b. Rs 300 crore at 5.5 percent via three-year bonds

ICICI Home Finance takes Rs 10 crore at 6.27 percent via five-year bonds

NIIF Infrastructure Finance takes Rs 1,000 crore at 6.84 percent via five-year and two-month bonds

IIFL Home Finance takes Rs 112 crore at 8.2 percent via five-year bonds

Aadhar Housing Finance takes Rs 99 crore at 7.1 percent via two-year bonds

Power Finance Corp is likely to raise funds via 10-year bonds this week

Commercial Papers:

BPCL to raise funds via intra-month CP at a 3.40 percent coupon

National Fertilizers to raise funds via intra-month CP at a 3.47 percent coupon

Chennai Petroleum Corp to raise funds via over a one-month CP at 3.58 percent coupon

SIDBI to raise funds via three-month CP at a 3.43 percent coupon

Mangalore Refinery to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.54 percent coupon

Aditya Birla Housing Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at a 3.65 percent coupon

Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at a 3.87 percent coupon

Shriram Transport Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at a 4.25 percent coupon

Can Fin Homes to raise funds via a six-month CP at a 4.25 percent coupon