Key bond market deals: HDFC, IOC, HPCL

Here's a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.Non-Convertible Debentures: \tHero Fincorp accepts bids worth INR 300 crore on five-year bonds at 7.60 percent coupon \tClean Max Enviro Energy raises INR 490 crore via five-year bonds at 12.00 percent coupon, payable quarterly \tTARC raises INR 1330 crore via five-year bonds at 6.00 percent coupon \tHDFC approves raising INR 1.25 lakh crore via private placement of bondsCommercial Papers: \tIOC to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.92 percent coupon \tHPCL to raise funds via near two-month CP at 3.98 percent coupon