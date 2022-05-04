Key bond market deals: HDFC, IOC, HPCL

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

Hero Fincorp accepts bids worth INR 300 crore on five-year bonds at 7.60 percent coupon

Clean Max Enviro Energy raises INR 490 crore via five-year bonds at 12.00 percent coupon, payable quarterly

TARC raises INR 1330 crore via five-year bonds at 6.00 percent coupon

HDFC approves raising INR 1.25 lakh crore via private placement of bonds

Commercial Papers:

IOC to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.92 percent coupon