Key bond market deals: HDFC, IOC, HPCL

By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Published)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • Hero Fincorp accepts bids worth INR 300 crore on five-year bonds at 7.60 percent coupon
  • Clean Max Enviro Energy raises INR 490 crore via five-year bonds at 12.00 percent coupon, payable quarterly
  • TARC raises INR 1330 crore via five-year bonds at 6.00 percent coupon
  • HDFC approves raising INR 1.25 lakh crore via private placement of bonds
    • Commercial Papers:
    • IOC to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.92 percent coupon
    • HPCL to raise funds via near two-month CP at 3.98 percent coupon
