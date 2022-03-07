Key bond market deals: HDFC, ICICI Securities, Godrej Industries

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.Non-Convertible Debentures: \tHDFC to raise at least INR 500 crore via 10-year bonds, invites bids on March 8 \tPNC Rajasthan Highways to raise INR 301 crore via 12-year bonds at 6.25 percent coupon, invites bids on March 8 \tKirloskar Ferrous Industries to raise INR 125 crore via two-year bonds at 6.65 percent coupon, invites bids on March 9 \tKirloskar Ferrous Industries to raise INR 125 crore via three-year bonds at 6.65 percent coupon, invites bids on March 9 \tHinduja Leyland Finance to raise INR 200 crore via two-year bonds at 7.45 percent coupon, invites bids on March 7 \tCiticorp Finance (India) to raise at least INR 50 crore via two-year bonds, invites bids on March 7 \tCholamandalam Investment accepts bids worth INR 25 crore on perpetual bonds at 9.10 percent coupon \tSatin Creditcare Network accepts bids worth INR 75 crore on four-year bonds at 11.77 percent couponCommercial Papers: \tBajaj Financial Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.42 percent coupon \tGodrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.09 percent coupon \tICICI Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.39 percent coupon \tTata Cleantech Capital to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.40 percent coupon \tNABARD to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.66 percent coupon \tHDFC to raise funds via one-year CP at 5.10 percent couponCatch all stock market updates here