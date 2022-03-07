0

Key bond market deals: HDFC, ICICI Securities, Godrej Industries

By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Published)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • HDFC to raise at least INR 500 crore via 10-year bonds, invites bids on March 8
  • PNC Rajasthan Highways to raise INR 301 crore via 12-year bonds at 6.25 percent coupon, invites bids on March 8
  • Kirloskar Ferrous Industries to raise INR 125 crore via two-year bonds at 6.65 percent coupon, invites bids on March 9
  • Kirloskar Ferrous Industries to raise INR 125 crore via three-year bonds at 6.65 percent coupon, invites bids on March 9
  • Hinduja Leyland Finance to raise INR 200 crore via two-year bonds at 7.45 percent coupon, invites bids on March 7
  • Citicorp Finance (India) to raise at least INR 50 crore via two-year bonds, invites bids on March 7
  • Cholamandalam Investment accepts bids worth INR 25 crore on perpetual bonds at 9.10 percent coupon
  • Satin Creditcare Network accepts bids worth INR 75 crore on four-year bonds at 11.77 percent coupon
    • Commercial Papers:
    • Bajaj Financial Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.42 percent coupon
    • Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.09 percent coupon
    • ICICI Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.39 percent coupon
    • Tata Cleantech Capital to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.40 percent coupon
    • NABARD to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.66 percent coupon
    • HDFC to raise funds via one-year CP at 5.10 percent coupon
