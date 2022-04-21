Key bond market deals: HDFC, Godrej Industries, Bajaj Finance

Here’s a look at the key bond market
deals on Thursday.
Non-Convertible Debentures:NHB withdraws planned three-year bond issueHDB Financial Services to raise funds via two-year bonds at 6.31 percent couponSundaram Finance in talks to raise funds via two-year bonds
Commercial Papers:Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via May-end CP at 3.97 percent couponHDFC to raise funds via June-end CP at 3.90 percent couponGodrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.12 percent couponBajaj Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.20 percent couponTata Cleantech Capital to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.27 percent couponBirla Group Holdings to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.65 percent couponL&T Finance to raise funds via one-year CP at 5.46 percent coupon
