Key bond market deals: HDFC, Godrej Industries, Bajaj Finance

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

NHB withdraws planned three-year bond issue

HDB Financial Services to raise funds via two-year bonds at 6.31 percent coupon

Sundaram Finance in talks to raise funds via two-year bonds

Commercial Papers:

Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via May-end CP at 3.97 percent coupon

HDFC to raise funds via June-end CP at 3.90 percent coupon

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.12 percent coupon

Bajaj Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.20 percent coupon

Tata Cleantech Capital to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.27 percent coupon

Birla Group Holdings to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.65 percent coupon

L&T Finance to raise funds via one-year CP at 5.46 percent coupon

