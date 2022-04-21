Key bond market deals: HDFC, Godrej Industries, Bajaj Finance

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.Non-Convertible Debentures: \tNHB withdraws planned three-year bond issue \tHDB Financial Services to raise funds via two-year bonds at 6.31 percent coupon \tSundaram Finance in talks to raise funds via two-year bondsCommercial Papers: \tAditya Birla Finance to raise funds via May-end CP at 3.97 percent coupon \tHDFC to raise funds via June-end CP at 3.90 percent coupon \tGodrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.12 percent coupon \tBajaj Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.20 percent coupon \tTata Cleantech Capital to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.27 percent coupon \tBirla Group Holdings to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.65 percent coupon \tL&T Finance to raise funds via one-year CP at 5.46 percent couponCatch all stock market updates here