©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Key bond market deals: HDFC, Godrej Industries, Bajaj Finance

Profile image
By Abhishek Kothari
Mini

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • NHB withdraws planned three-year bond issue
  • HDB Financial Services to raise funds via two-year bonds at 6.31 percent coupon
  • Sundaram Finance in talks to raise funds via two-year bonds
    • Commercial Papers:
    • Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via May-end CP at 3.97 percent coupon
    • HDFC to raise funds via June-end CP at 3.90 percent coupon
    • Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.12 percent coupon
    • Bajaj Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.20 percent coupon
    • Tata Cleantech Capital to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.27 percent coupon
    • Birla Group Holdings to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.65 percent coupon
    • L&T Finance to raise funds via one-year CP at 5.46 percent coupon
