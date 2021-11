Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

HDFC Ergo General Insurance accepts bids worth INR 3.75 billion on 10-year subordinated bonds at 7.10 percent coupon

Tata Capital Housing Finance accepts bids worth INR 1 billion on 10-year bonds at 7.30 percent coupon

HDB Financial Services to raise at least INR 1 billion via three-year bonds at 5.75 percent coupon, invites bids on November 9

Tata Projects to raise INR 3.50 billion via six-year and six-month bonds, invites bids on November 10

Niva Bupa Health Insurance to raise INR 1.50 billion via 10-year subordinated bonds at 10.70 percent coupon, invites bids on November 12

Virescent Renewable Energy Trust to raise at least INR 1 billion via three-year bonds at 6.78 percent coupon, invites bids on November 12

Virescent Renewable Energy Trust to raise at least INR 4.50 billion via five-year bonds at 7.25 percent coupon, invites bids on November 12

HDFC in talks to issue 10-year bonds at 7.10 percent likely coupon

Commercial papers:

Shree Cement to raise funds via two-month CP at 3.66 percent coupon

HPCL to raise funds via over two-month CP at 3.65 percent coupon

HDFC to raise funds via January-end CP at 3.80 percent coupon

HPCL to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.68 percent coupon

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.72 percent coupon

Reliance Jio Infocomm to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.72 percent coupon

CEAT to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.82 percent coupon

Birla Group Holdings to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.35 percent coupon

HT Media to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.35 percent coupon

