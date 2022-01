Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

M&M Financial Services to raise at least INR 100 crore via three-year bonds at 6.25 percent coupon, invites bids on January 25

Bajaj Housing Finance to raise at least INR 10 crore via reissue of 7.25 percent October 2031 bonds, invites bids on January 25

LIC Housing Finance accepts bids worth INR 1,110 crore on reissue of 4.98% January 2024 bonds at 5.71 percent yield

Aditya Birla Housing Finance raises INR 250 crore via five-year bonds at 6.70 percent coupon

Commercial Papers:

BHEL to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.87 percent coupon

NTPC to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.78 percent coupon

HDFC to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.95 percent coupon

HDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.26 percent coupon