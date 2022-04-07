Key bond market deals: HDFC Bank, Grasim Industries, Godrej Industries

Here’s a look at the key bond market
deals on Thursday.
Non-Convertible Debentures:HDFC Bank to raise INR 50000 crore via bonds this yearMagma HDI General Insurance likely to raise funds via 10-year subordinated bonds soon
Commercial Papers:L&T Finance to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.85 percent couponGrasim Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.85 percent couponGodrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.05 percent couponONGC Petro additions to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.13 percent couponNLC Tamil Nadu Power to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.19 percent coupon
