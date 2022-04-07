Key bond market deals: HDFC Bank, Grasim Industries, Godrej Industries

By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Updated)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • HDFC Bank to raise INR 50000 crore via bonds this year
  • Magma HDI General Insurance likely to raise funds via 10-year subordinated bonds soon
    • Commercial Papers:
    • L&T Finance to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.85 percent coupon
    • Grasim Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.85 percent coupon
    • Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.05 percent coupon
    • ONGC Petro additions to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.13 percent coupon
    • NLC Tamil Nadu Power to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.19 percent coupon
