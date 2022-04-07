Key bond market deals: HDFC Bank, Grasim Industries, Godrej Industries

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

HDFC Bank to raise INR 50000 crore via bonds this year

Magma HDI General Insurance likely to raise funds via 10-year subordinated bonds soon

Commercial Papers:

L&T Finance to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.85 percent coupon

Grasim Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.85 percent coupon

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.05 percent coupon

ONGC Petro additions to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.13 percent coupon

NLC Tamil Nadu Power to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.19 percent coupon

