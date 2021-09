Key bond market deals: HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, LIC Housing

Here’s a look at key bond market deals on Thursday.

HDFC Bank to raise funds via infrastructure bonds

Bajaj Finance is looking to raise long-term money

Non-convertible debentures

HDFC Bank to raise Rs 2,000 crore via seven-year infrastructure bonds

HDFC Ltd to raise Rs 2500 crore at 6.88 percent via 10-year bonds

LIC Housing Finance to raise Rs 500 crore via 10-year bonds

Bajaj Finance to raise:

a. Rs 10 crore via re-issuance of October '23 zero-coupon bonds

b. Rs 10 crore via re-issuance of 7.02 percent April '31 bonds

Sundaram Finance to raise Rs 500 crore at 4.85 percent via two-year bonds

PNB Housing Finance to raise Rs 300 crore via three-year bonds

Godrej Industries to raise Rs 400 crore via seven-year bonds

John Deere Financial India takes Rs 400 crore at 6.35 percent via three-year and five-month bonds

Shriram Transport Finance to raise Rs 25 crore via re-issuance of 7.95 percent June ’23 bonds at 7.4 percent coupon

HDB Financial services takes Rs 6,000 crore at 6.35 percent IRR via five-year zero-coupon bonds

NIIF Infra finance takes:

a. Rs 625 crore at 6.84 percent coupon via five-year and two-month bonds

b. Rs 255 crore at 7.17 percent via nine-year and nine-month bonds

Commercial Papers:

CEAT to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.56 percent coupon