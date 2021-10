Key bond market deals: HDFC Bank, Aditya Birla Finance, ICICI Securities

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

HDFC Bank takes Rs 739 crore at 7.55 percent via Tier I perpetual masala bonds

Aditya Birla Finance takes:

a. Rs 115 crore at 6.45 percent via five-year bonds

b. Rs 50 crore at 7.1 percent via 10-year bonds

Cholamandalam Invt takes Rs 200 crore at 7.9 percent via 10-year subordinated bonds

Clix Housing Finance takes Rs 30 crore at 9.2 percent, payable quarterly, via two-year bonds

Hero solar energy takes Rs 75 crore at 11.5 percent via two-year and six-month bonds

Commercial Papers:

L&T Finance to raise funds via intra-month CPs at a 3.60 percent coupon

BPCL to raise funds via over one-month CPs at a 3.43 percent coupon

Tata Capital Financial Services to raise funds via December-end CPs at a 3.75 percent coupon

Chennai Petroleum Corp to raise funds via three-month CPs at a 3.54 percent coupon