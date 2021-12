Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Key highlights

Very short term money is expensive for corporate borrowers, with one week, commercial paper being raised at 6 percent

NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES:

NABARD sets 6.85 percent coupon on 10-year and four-month bonds, accepts bids worth Rs 10 billion

REC sets 6.92 percent coupon on 10-year and three-month bonds, accepts bids worth Rs 13.80 billion

NLC India to raise at least Rs 1.25 billion via 10-year and four-month bonds, invites bids on Dec. 16

NTPC to raise at least Rs 2.95 billion via 10-year and four-month bonds, invites bids on Dec. 16

Kotak Mahindra Prime to raise Rs 3.50 billion via two-year bonds, invites bids on Dec. 16

HDFC to raise at least Rs 25 billion via 18-month bonds at 5.06 percent coupon, invites bids on Dec. 15

Tata Capital Financial Services to raise at least Rs 250 million via reissue of 7.10 percent September 2031 bonds, invites bids on Dec. 15

Oberoi Realty to raise Rs 2.50 billion via two-year bonds at 5.90 percent coupon, invites bids on Dec. 15

Oberoi Realty to raise Rs 3.50 billion via three-year bonds at 6.40 percent coupon, invites bids on Dec. 15

Oberoi Realty to raise Rs 4 billion via four-year bonds at 6.80 percent coupon, invites bids on Dec. 15

Ugro Capital to raise Rs 460 million via six-year bonds at 11.30 percent coupon, invites bids on Dec. 15

IRFC likely to raise funds via over 10-year bonds soon

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals likely to raise funds via over 10-year bonds next week

COMMERCIAL PAPERS:

Bajaj Finance to raise funds via one-week CP at 6.00 percent coupon

Chennai Petroleum Corp to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.65 percent coupon

Blue Star to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.68 percent coupon

Godrej & Boyce to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.72 percent coupon

Tata Power Renewable to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.84 percent coupon

EXIM Bank to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.00 percent coupon

