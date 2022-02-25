Key bond market deals: HDFC, Axis Finance, Shriram Transport Finance

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

Union Bank of India to raise at least INR 500 crore via Tier I perpetual bonds, invites bids on February 28

IREDA to raise at least INR 100 crore via three-year and over one-month bonds, invites bids on February 28

CanFin Homes sets 6.70 percent coupon on five-year bonds, accepts bids worth INR 500 crore

HDFC accepts bids worth INR 2000 crore on three-year bonds at 5.90 percent coupon

HDFC Credila Financial Services accepts bids worth INR 200 crore on seven-year bonds at 7.30 percent coupon

Axis Finance accepts bids worth INR 350 crore on three-year bonds at 6.30 percent coupon

Shriram Transport Finance accepts bids worth INR 900 crore on 10-year bonds at 8.56 percent coupon

Tata Motors Finance Solutions accepts bids worth INR 400 crore on three-year bonds at 7.48 percent coupon

TMF Holdings accepts bids worth INR 600 crore on three-year bonds at 7.70 percent coupon

Hero Fincorp to raise at least INR 150 crore via two-year bonds at 6.20% coupon, invites bids on February 25

Cholamandalam Investment to raise at least INR 150 crore via 10-year bonds at 6.25 percent coupon, invites bids on February 25

Aditya Birla Finance to raise at least INR 50 crore via reissue of 7.43 percent December 2031 subordinated bonds, invites bids February 25

Fermi Solar Farms to raise INR 337 crore via three-year bonds at 6.75 percent coupon, invites bids on February 28

Muthoot Finance raises INR 200 crore via two-year bonds at 6.17 percent coupon

Commercial Papers:

Exim Bank to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.93 percent coupon

Catch all stock market updates here