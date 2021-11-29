0

Key bond market deals: HDFC, Axis Finance, Shriram Housing Fin

By Abhishek Kothari  | IST (Updated)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.
NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES:
  • HDFC Ltd to raise Rs2000 crore via 10-year bonds at 7.05 percent
  • LIC Housing Fin to raise:
    1. Rs900cr via 2 year bonds
    2. Rs900cr via 5 year bonds
    3. Rs500cr via 10 year bonds
      • Axis Finance to raise Rs50 crore at 5.95 percent via 3-year bonds
      • TMF Holdings to raise Rs100 crore via 3-year and 1 month bonds
      • Shriram Housing Fin to raise Rs100 crore via 19 month bonds at 91-day T-bill linked coupon
      • Kotak Mah Invt to raise Rs10 crore at 5.45 percent via 2-year zero coupon bonds
        • COMMERCIAL PAPERS:
        • Bharat Oman Refineries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.74 percent coupon
        • Tata Motors Finance to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.75 percent coupon
