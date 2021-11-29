Key bond market deals: HDFC, Axis Finance, Shriram Housing Fin

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES:

HDFC Ltd to raise Rs2000 crore via 10-year bonds at 7.05 percent

LIC Housing Fin to raise:

Rs900cr via 2 year bonds

Rs900cr via 5 year bonds

Rs500cr via 10 year bonds

Axis Finance to raise Rs50 crore at 5.95 percent via 3-year bonds

TMF Holdings to raise Rs100 crore via 3-year and 1 month bonds

Shriram Housing Fin to raise Rs100 crore via 19 month bonds at 91-day T-bill linked coupon

Kotak Mah Invt to raise Rs10 crore at 5.45 percent via 2-year zero coupon bonds

COMMERCIAL PAPERS:

Bharat Oman Refineries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.74 percent coupon

Tata Motors Finance to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.75 percent coupon

