Key bond market deals: HDFC, Axis Finance, Shriram Housing Fin
By
Abhishek Kothari
|
Nov 29, 2021, 08:04 AM
IST (Updated)
Mini
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.
NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES:
HDFC Ltd to raise Rs2000 crore via 10-year bonds at 7.05 percent
LIC Housing Fin to raise:
Rs900cr via 2 year bonds
Rs900cr via 5 year bonds
Rs500cr via 10 year bonds
Axis Finance to raise Rs50 crore at 5.95 percent via 3-year bonds
TMF Holdings to raise Rs100 crore via 3-year and 1 month bonds
Shriram Housing Fin to raise Rs100 crore via 19 month bonds at 91-day T-bill linked coupon
Kotak Mah Invt to raise Rs10 crore at 5.45 percent via 2-year zero coupon bonds
COMMERCIAL PAPERS:
Bharat Oman Refineries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.74 percent coupon
Tata Motors Finance to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.75 percent coupon
