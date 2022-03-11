Key bond market deals: Godrej Properties, ICICI Securities, Dabur India

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.Non-Convertible Debentures: \tIIFCL sets 7.17 percent coupon on 10-year bonds, accepts bids worth INR 1500 crore \tNIIF Infrastructure Finance accepts bids worth INR 200 crore on reissue of 7.17 percent August 2031 bonds at 7.37 percent yield \tLIC Housing Finance to raise funds via reissue of 5.72 percent February 2024 bonds at 5.76 percent yield, invites bids on March 11 \tTata Capital Housing Finance to raise at least INR 25 crore via 10-year subordinated bonds at 7.50 percent coupon, invites bids on March 11 \tNiva Bupa Health Insurance to raise at least INR 50 crore via 10-year subordinated bonds at 10.70 percent coupon, invites bids on March 14 \tTata AIA Life Insurance raises INR 488 crore via 10-year subordinated bonds at 7.10 percent coupon \tESAF Small Finance Bank likely to raise funds via Tier II bonds soonCommercial Papers: \tReliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.15 percent coupon \tGodrej Properties to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.37 percent coupon \tICICI Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.43 percent coupon \tDabur India to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.05 percent coupon \tIGH Holdings to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.95 percent coupon (High rate) \tReliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.77 percent coupon \tHDFC to raise funds via over 10-month CP at 5.12 percent couponCatch all the stock market live updates here.