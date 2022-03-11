Key bond market deals: Godrej Properties, ICICI Securities, Dabur India

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

IIFCL sets 7.17 percent coupon on 10-year bonds, accepts bids worth INR 1500 crore

NIIF Infrastructure Finance accepts bids worth INR 200 crore on reissue of 7.17 percent August 2031 bonds at 7.37 percent yield

LIC Housing Finance to raise funds via reissue of 5.72 percent February 2024 bonds at 5.76 percent yield, invites bids on March 11

Tata Capital Housing Finance to raise at least INR 25 crore via 10-year subordinated bonds at 7.50 percent coupon, invites bids on March 11

Niva Bupa Health Insurance to raise at least INR 50 crore via 10-year subordinated bonds at 10.70 percent coupon, invites bids on March 14

Tata AIA Life Insurance raises INR 488 crore via 10-year subordinated bonds at 7.10 percent coupon

ESAF Small Finance Bank likely to raise funds via Tier II bonds soon

Commercial Papers:

Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.15 percent coupon

Godrej Properties to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.37 percent coupon

ICICI Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.43 percent coupon

Dabur India to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.05 percent coupon

IGH Holdings to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.95 percent coupon (High rate)

Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.77 percent coupon