Key bond market deals: Godrej Industries, SBM Bank, Kogta Financial

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.
Non-Convertible Debentures:SBM Bank (India) accepts bids worth INR 125 crore on 10-year Tier II bonds at 9.75 percent couponEmbassy Office Parks REIT to raise INR 1,000 crore via five-year bonds at 7.35 percent coupon, invites bids on April 4Edelweiss Rural and Corporate Services to raise INR 275 crore via two-year and one-month bonds at 9.77 percent couponTrust Investment Advisors raises INR 150 crore via four-year and over 10-month bonds at 8.00 percent couponKogta Financial (India) raises INR 10 crore via 30-month bonds at 8.71 percent semi-annual coupon
Commercial Papers:Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.15 percent coupon
