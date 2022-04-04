Key bond market deals: Godrej Industries, SBM Bank, Kogta Financial

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

SBM Bank (India) accepts bids worth INR 125 crore on 10-year Tier II bonds at 9.75 percent coupon

Embassy Office Parks REIT to raise INR 1,000 crore via five-year bonds at 7.35 percent coupon, invites bids on April 4

Edelweiss Rural and Corporate Services to raise INR 275 crore via two-year and one-month bonds at 9.77 percent coupon

Trust Investment Advisors raises INR 150 crore via four-year and over 10-month bonds at 8.00 percent coupon

Kogta Financial (India) raises INR 10 crore via 30-month bonds at 8.71 percent semi-annual coupon

Commercial Papers:

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.15 percent coupon

