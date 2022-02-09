Key bond market deals: Godrej Agrovet, Godrej Industries, Jindal Stainless

Here’s a look at the key bond market
deals on Wednesday.
Non-Convertible Debentures:Arka Fincap accepts bids worth INR 100 crore on three-year bonds at 8.30 percent couponGMR Enterprises accepts bids worth aggregate INR 250 crore on multiple tenor zero-coupon bondsMotilal Oswal Home Finance to raise at least INR 10 crore via three-year bonds at 6.00 percent coupon, invites bids on February 9Navi Finserv to raise at least INR 100 crore via 15-month bonds at 9.15 percent coupon, invites bids on February 9Hero Housing Finance to raise at least INR 10 crore via three-year bonds at T-bill linked couponJindal Stainless board approved raising of up to INR 3,500 crore via bonds
Commercial Papers:Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.20 percent couponGodrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.29 percent couponGodrej Agrovet to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.33 percent couponTata Power Renewable Energy to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.43 percent couponBirla Group Holdings to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.88 percent couponReliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via five-month CP at 4.65 percent coupon