Key bond market deals: Godrej Agrovet, Godrej Industries, Jindal Stainless

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • Arka Fincap accepts bids worth INR 100 crore on three-year bonds at 8.30 percent coupon
  • GMR Enterprises accepts bids worth aggregate INR 250 crore on multiple tenor zero-coupon bonds
  • Motilal Oswal Home Finance to raise at least INR 10 crore via three-year bonds at 6.00 percent coupon, invites bids on February 9
  • Navi Finserv to raise at least INR 100 crore via 15-month bonds at 9.15 percent coupon, invites bids on February 9
  • Hero Housing Finance to raise at least INR 10 crore via three-year bonds at T-bill linked coupon
  • Jindal Stainless board approved raising of up to INR 3,500 crore via bonds
    • Commercial Papers:
    • Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.20 percent coupon
    • Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.29 percent coupon
    • Godrej Agrovet to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.33 percent coupon
    • Tata Power Renewable Energy to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.43 percent coupon
    • Birla Group Holdings to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.88 percent coupon
    • Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via five-month CP at 4.65 percent coupon
