Key bond market deals: Godej Industries, SIDBI, HPCL

Here's a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.Non-Convertible Debentures: \tExim Bank to raise at least INR 250 crore via three-year bonds, invites bids on March 2 \tSIDBI sets 5.57 percent coupon on three-year bonds, accepts bids worth INR 2500 crore \tHPCL sets 6.09 percent coupon on five-year bonds, accepts bids worth INR 1500 crore \tTata Capital Financial Services accepts bids worth INR 100 crore on perpetual bonds at 7.89 percent coupon \tCholamandalam Investment accepts bids worth INR 150 crore on 10-year bonds at 8.10 percent coupon \tClean Sustainable Energy to raise INR 334 crore via 3-year bonds at 6.75 percent coupon, invites bids on February 28 \tAvaada Sataramh to raise INR 270 crore via three-year bonds at 6.75 percent coupon, invites bids on February 28 \tTorrent Power to raise INR 85 crore via three-year bonds at 6.50 percent coupon, invites bids on February 28 \tTorrent Power to raise INR 80 crore via four-year bonds at 6.90 percent coupon, invites bids on February 28 \tTMF Holdings raises INR 100 crore via three-year zero-coupon bonds at 7.70 percent coupon \tTata Motors Finance Solutions raises INR 100 crore via three-year zero-coupon bonds at 7.48 percent IRRCommercial Papers: \tGodrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.98 percent coupon \tHDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.39 percent coupon