Key bond market deals: Godej Industries, SIDBI, HPCL

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

Exim Bank to raise at least INR 250 crore via three-year bonds, invites bids on March 2

SIDBI sets 5.57 percent coupon on three-year bonds, accepts bids worth INR 2500 crore

HPCL sets 6.09 percent coupon on five-year bonds, accepts bids worth INR 1500 crore

Tata Capital Financial Services accepts bids worth INR 100 crore on perpetual bonds at 7.89 percent coupon

Cholamandalam Investment accepts bids worth INR 150 crore on 10-year bonds at 8.10 percent coupon

Clean Sustainable Energy to raise INR 334 crore via 3-year bonds at 6.75 percent coupon, invites bids on February 28

Avaada Sataramh to raise INR 270 crore via three-year bonds at 6.75 percent coupon, invites bids on February 28

Torrent Power to raise INR 85 crore via three-year bonds at 6.50 percent coupon, invites bids on February 28

Torrent Power to raise INR 80 crore via four-year bonds at 6.90 percent coupon, invites bids on February 28

TMF Holdings raises INR 100 crore via three-year zero-coupon bonds at 7.70 percent coupon

Tata Motors Finance Solutions raises INR 100 crore via three-year zero-coupon bonds at 7.48 percent IRR

Commercial Papers:

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.98 percent coupon

HDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.39 percent coupon

