Key bond market deals: Godej Industries, SIDBI, HPCL

By Abhishek Kothari
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.
Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • Exim Bank to raise at least INR 250 crore via three-year bonds, invites bids on March 2
  • SIDBI sets 5.57 percent coupon on three-year bonds, accepts bids worth INR 2500 crore
  • HPCL sets 6.09 percent coupon on five-year bonds, accepts bids worth INR 1500 crore
  • Tata Capital Financial Services accepts bids worth INR 100 crore on perpetual bonds at 7.89 percent coupon
  • Cholamandalam Investment accepts bids worth INR 150 crore on 10-year bonds at 8.10 percent coupon
  • Clean Sustainable Energy to raise INR 334 crore via 3-year bonds at 6.75 percent coupon, invites bids on February 28
  • Avaada Sataramh to raise INR 270 crore via three-year bonds at 6.75 percent coupon, invites bids on February 28
  • Torrent Power to raise INR 85 crore via three-year bonds at 6.50 percent coupon, invites bids on February 28
  • Torrent Power to raise INR 80 crore via four-year bonds at 6.90 percent coupon, invites bids on February 28
  • TMF Holdings raises INR 100 crore via three-year zero-coupon bonds at 7.70 percent coupon
  • Tata Motors Finance Solutions raises INR 100 crore via three-year zero-coupon bonds at 7.48 percent IRR
    • Commercial Papers:
    • Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.98 percent coupon
    • HDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.39 percent coupon
