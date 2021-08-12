Key bond market deals: Food Corporation of India, Hero Fincorp, IOC

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.
Key highlights:3-month CP rates shoot up to as high as 4.7 4.8 percent for some tradesRIL group and Godrej Industries raise 3-month money at around 3.5 percentHero Fincorp takes 3-year money at 6.25 percent coupon
Non-convertible debentures:Food Corporation of India takes Rs 8000 crore at 7.09 percent, 10-year government-guaranteed bondsOne International Center takes Rs 473 cr at 7.33 percent, 5-year bondsFullerton Home Finance takes Rs 25 crore at 7.7 percent, 10-year sub-ordinated bondsFullerton India Credit takes Rs 100 crore at 7.6 percent, 10-year subordinated bondsHero Fincorp takes Rs 150 crore at 6.25 percent via 3-year bondsBajaj Housing to raise Rs 10 crore via 2-year bondsNayara Energy to raise Rs 1000 crore at 8.75 percent, 3-year bonds
Commercial papers:IOC to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.26 percent couponL&T Finance to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.80 percent couponIOC to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.38 percent couponReliance Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.50 percent couponGodrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.51 percent couponReliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.53 percent couponBHEL to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.67 percent couponTVS Credit Services to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.15 percent couponPilani Investments to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.72 percent couponBirla Group Holdings to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.80 percent coupon
