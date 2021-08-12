Key bond market deals: Food Corporation of India, Hero Fincorp, IOC

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.

Key highlights:

3-month CP rates shoot up to as high as 4.7 4.8 percent for some trades

RIL group and Godrej Industries raise 3-month money at around 3.5 percent

Hero Fincorp takes 3-year money at 6.25 percent coupon

Non-convertible debentures:

Food Corporation of India takes Rs 8000 crore at 7.09 percent, 10-year government-guaranteed bonds

One International Center takes Rs 473 cr at 7.33 percent, 5-year bonds

Fullerton Home Finance takes Rs 25 crore at 7.7 percent, 10-year sub-ordinated bonds

Fullerton India Credit takes Rs 100 crore at 7.6 percent, 10-year subordinated bonds

Hero Fincorp takes Rs 150 crore at 6.25 percent via 3-year bonds

Bajaj Housing to raise Rs 10 crore via 2-year bonds

Nayara Energy to raise Rs 1000 crore at 8.75 percent, 3-year bonds

Commercial papers:

IOC to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.26 percent coupon

L&T Finance to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.80 percent coupon

IOC to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.38 percent coupon

Reliance Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.50 percent coupon

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.51 percent coupon

Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.53 percent coupon

BHEL to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.67 percent coupon

TVS Credit Services to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.15 percent coupon

Pilani Investments to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.72 percent coupon