Key bond market deals: CanFin Homes, HDFC, ICICI Securities

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

NHAI to raise at least INR 1000 crore via 15-year bonds, invites bids on March 11

ICICI Bank sets 7.12 percent coupon on 10-year infrastructure bonds, accepts bids worth INR 8000 crore

CanFin Homes sets 6.80 percent coupon on three-year and three-month bonds, accepts bids worth INR 700 crore

JM Financial Products accepts bids worth INR 100 crore on two-year and one-month bonds at floating coupon rate

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries accepts bids worth INR 125 crore on two-year bonds at 6.65 percent coupon

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries accepts bids worth INR 125 crore on three-year bonds at 6.65 percent coupon

NIIF Infrastructure Finance to raise at least INR 50 crore via reissue of 7.17 percent August 2031 bonds at 7.37 percent yield, invites bids on March 10

NEEPCO likely to raise funds via longer tenor bonds soon

Commercial Papers:

HDFC to raise funds via two-month CP at 4.07 percent coupon

Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.11 percent coupon

Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.40 percent coupon

NLC Tamil Nadu Power to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.40 percent coupon

ICICI Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.43 percent coupon

Axis Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.49 percent coupon

HDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.50% percent coupon

Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.77 percent coupon

Catch all stock market updates here