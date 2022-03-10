Key bond market deals: CanFin Homes, HDFC, ICICI Securities

Here’s a look at the key bond market
deals on Thursday.
Non-Convertible Debentures:NHAI to raise at least INR 1000 crore via 15-year bonds, invites bids on March 11ICICI Bank sets 7.12 percent coupon on 10-year infrastructure bonds, accepts bids worth INR 8000 croreCanFin Homes sets 6.80 percent coupon on three-year and three-month bonds, accepts bids worth INR 700 croreJM Financial Products accepts bids worth INR 100 crore on two-year and one-month bonds at floating coupon rateKirloskar Ferrous Industries accepts bids worth INR 125 crore on two-year bonds at 6.65 percent couponKirloskar Ferrous Industries accepts bids worth INR 125 crore on three-year bonds at 6.65 percent couponNIIF Infrastructure Finance to raise at least INR 50 crore via reissue of 7.17 percent August 2031 bonds at 7.37 percent yield, invites bids on March 10NEEPCO likely to raise funds via longer tenor bonds soon
Commercial Papers:HDFC to raise funds via two-month CP at 4.07 percent couponReliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.11 percent couponAditya Birla Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.40 percent couponNLC Tamil Nadu Power to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.40 percent couponICICI Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.43 percent couponAxis Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.49 percent couponHDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.50% percent couponReliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.77 percent coupon
