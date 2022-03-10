Key bond market deals: CanFin Homes, HDFC, ICICI Securities

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.Non-Convertible Debentures: \tNHAI to raise at least INR 1000 crore via 15-year bonds, invites bids on March 11 \tICICI Bank sets 7.12 percent coupon on 10-year infrastructure bonds, accepts bids worth INR 8000 crore \tCanFin Homes sets 6.80 percent coupon on three-year and three-month bonds, accepts bids worth INR 700 crore \tJM Financial Products accepts bids worth INR 100 crore on two-year and one-month bonds at floating coupon rate \tKirloskar Ferrous Industries accepts bids worth INR 125 crore on two-year bonds at 6.65 percent coupon \tKirloskar Ferrous Industries accepts bids worth INR 125 crore on three-year bonds at 6.65 percent coupon \tNIIF Infrastructure Finance to raise at least INR 50 crore via reissue of 7.17 percent August 2031 bonds at 7.37 percent yield, invites bids on March 10 \tNEEPCO likely to raise funds via longer tenor bonds soonCommercial Papers: \tHDFC to raise funds via two-month CP at 4.07 percent coupon \tReliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.11 percent coupon \tAditya Birla Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.40 percent coupon \tNLC Tamil Nadu Power to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.40 percent coupon \tICICI Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.43 percent coupon \tAxis Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.49 percent coupon \tHDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.50% percent coupon \tReliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.77 percent couponCatch all stock market updates here