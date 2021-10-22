0

  • Key bond market deals: Canara Bank, Dabur India, Godrej Agrovet

Profile image
By Abhishek Kothari | IST (Published)
Mini

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday
NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES:
  • Canara Bank takes Rs 1500 cr via Tier I perpetual bonds at 8.4 percent coupon
  • Dabur India takes Rs 250 cr via 3 year bonds at 4.95 percent coupon
  • Kotak Mahindra Prime takes Rs 400 cr via 17month bonds at 4.9784 percent coupon
  • MAS Fin takes Rs 50 cr via 5 year & 7 month bonds at 10.75 percent coupon
  • PNB Housing Fin to seek board approval to raise Rs 2000 cr via bonds on pvt placement basis
  • GHCL to raise funds via 5 year bonds soon
    • COMMERCIAL PAPERS:
    • Godrej Agrovet to raise funds via two-month CP at 3.55 percent coupon
    • Tata Capital Housing Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.70 percent coupon
    • Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.90 percent coupon
    • Tata Capital Financial Services to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.90 percent coupon
    • HDFC Credila Financial Services to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.00 percent coupon
    • Axis Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.05 percent coupon
    • Axis Finance to raise funds via four-month CP at 4.10 percent coupon
    • NABARD to raise funds via six-month CP at 3.86 percent coupon
