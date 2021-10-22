Key bond market deals: Canara Bank, Dabur India, Godrej Agrovet

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on FridayNON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES: \tCanara Bank takes Rs 1500 cr via Tier I perpetual bonds at 8.4 percent coupon \tDabur India takes Rs 250 cr via 3 year bonds at 4.95 percent coupon \tKotak Mahindra Prime takes Rs 400 cr via 17month bonds at 4.9784 percent coupon \tMAS Fin takes Rs 50 cr via 5 year & 7 month bonds at 10.75 percent coupon \tPNB Housing Fin to seek board approval to raise Rs 2000 cr via bonds on pvt placement basis \tGHCL to raise funds via 5 year bonds soonCOMMERCIAL PAPERS: \tGodrej Agrovet to raise funds via two-month CP at 3.55 percent coupon \tTata Capital Housing Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.70 percent coupon \tAditya Birla Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.90 percent coupon \tTata Capital Financial Services to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.90 percent coupon \tHDFC Credila Financial Services to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.00 percent coupon \tAxis Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.05 percent coupon \tAxis Finance to raise funds via four-month CP at 4.10 percent coupon \tNABARD to raise funds via six-month CP at 3.86 percent couponCatch all the stock market live updates here.