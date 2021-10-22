Key bond market deals: Canara Bank, Dabur India, Godrej Agrovet

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday

NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES:

Canara Bank takes Rs 1500 cr via Tier I perpetual bonds at 8.4 percent coupon

Dabur India takes Rs 250 cr via 3 year bonds at 4.95 percent coupon

Kotak Mahindra Prime takes Rs 400 cr via 17month bonds at 4.9784 percent coupon

MAS Fin takes Rs 50 cr via 5 year & 7 month bonds at 10.75 percent coupon

PNB Housing Fin to seek board approval to raise Rs 2000 cr via bonds on pvt placement basis

GHCL to raise funds via 5 year bonds soon

COMMERCIAL PAPERS:

Godrej Agrovet to raise funds via two-month CP at 3.55 percent coupon

Tata Capital Housing Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.70 percent coupon

Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.90 percent coupon

Tata Capital Financial Services to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.90 percent coupon

HDFC Credila Financial Services to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.00 percent coupon

Axis Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.05 percent coupon

Axis Finance to raise funds via four-month CP at 4.10 percent coupon