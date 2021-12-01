Indian
Key bond market deals: Canara Bank, Bajaj Finance, LIC Housing
By
Abhishek Kothari
|
Dec 01, 2021, 08:12 AM
IST (Updated)
Mini
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.
NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES:
Canara Bank takes Rs 1,500 crore at 8.05 percent via Tier I perpetual bonds
Aseem Infrastructure Finance takes Rs 100 crore at 6.5 percent via 3-year bonds
Bajaj Finance to raise Rs 10 crore via 10-year bonds
LIC Housing Finance takes:
Rs 950 crore at 5.32 percent via 2-year bonds
Rs 1,000 crore at 6.4 percent via 5-year bonds
Home First Finance raises Rs 99 crore at 7.5 percent via 2-year bonds
Phoenix ARC takes Rs 99.5 crore via 3-year bonds at 7.55 percent coupon
COMMERCIAL PAPERS:
Tata Power to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.70 percent coupon
IOC to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.43 percent coupon
REC to raise funds via over two-month CP at 3.57 percent coupon
Chennai Petroleum Corp to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.63 percent coupon
Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.67 percent coupon
Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.73 percent coupon
Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.94 percent coupon
ICICI Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.98 percent coupon
HDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.00 percent coupon
Tata Cleantech Capital to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.02 percent coupon
Pilani Investments to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.37 percent coupon
EPL to raise funds via two-month CP at 4.38 percent coupon
EPL to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.43 percent coupon
