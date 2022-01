Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

Bank of Baroda sets 8.00 percent coupon on additional Tier I perpetual bonds, accepts bids worth INR 752 crore

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers sets 6.59 percent coupon on three-year bonds, accepts bids worth INR 300 crore

Kotak Mahindra Prime accepts bids worth INR 500 core on reissue of 5.80 percent February 2024 bonds at 5.85 percent yield

Manappuram Finance accepts bids worth INR 400 crore on two-year bonds at 6.93 percent coupon

Toyota Financial Services India to raise INR 100 crore via two-year bonds at 5.88 percent coupon, invites bids on January 28

Tata Projects to raise INR 250 crore via 35-month bonds at 6.65 percent coupon, invites bids on January 28

Tata Projects to raise INR 250 crore via 3-year bonds at 6.65 percent coupon, invites bids on January 28

Motilal Oswal Home Finance to raise at least INR 10 crore via three-year bonds at 6.75 percent coupon, invites bids on January 28

M&M Financial Services raises INR 300 crore via three-year bonds at 6.25 percent coupon

Bajaj Housing Finance raises INR 300 crore via reissue of 7.25 percent October 2031 bonds at 7.50 percent yield

Commercial Papers:

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.10 percent coupon

Tata Capital Financial Services to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.25 percent coupon

Axis Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.50 percent coupon