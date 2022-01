Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

Tata Capital Financial Services accepts bids worth INR 1250 crore on 10-year bonds at 7.55 percent coupon, payable semi-annually

GR Infraprojects accepts bids worth INR 75 crore on 10-year bonds at 7.70 percent coupon

PNB Metlife India Insurance to raise at least INR 200 crore via 10-year subordinated bonds, invites bids on January 25

Aditya Birla Finance to raise at least INR 25 crore via three-year bonds at 5.22 percent coupon, invites bids on January 20

Aditya Birla Finance to raise at least INR 100 crore via three-year and six-month bonds at 6.40 percent coupon, invites bids on January 20

Aditya Birla Housing Finance to raise funds via five-year bonds at 6.70 percent coupon, invites bids on January 21

JM Financial Credit Solutions to raise INR 300 crore via 10-year bonds, invites bids on January 20

Tata Motors Finance to raise at least INR 35 crore via three-year bonds at 7.28 percent coupon, invites bids on January 20

Tata Motors Finance to raise at least INR 100 crore via three-year zero-coupon bonds, invites bids on January 20

Vivriti Capital has raises INR 30 crore via over one-year bonds at 10.8927 percent coupon

Reliance Jio Infocomm is likely to raise funds via private placement of bonds soon

Bank of Baroda is likely to raise funds via additional Tier I perpetual bonds soon

Commercial Papers:

Tata Projects to raise funds via two-week CP at 3.98 percent coupon